Democrat Rep. Cops to Being an Illegal Immigrant Who Voted Last Election

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) A Minnesota lawmaker’s shocking admission that she is an “illegal” alien has sparked questions about possible voter fraud and other immigration-related offenses.

During a special legislative session to codify MinnesotaCare for illegal aliens, Democrat state Rep. Kaohly Vang Her admitted her family “broke the law” to enter the U.S. — and that she is here illegally.

“I am illegal in this country,” she said. “My family broke the law to come here. I never knew that. I just learned that. My family was just smarter in how we illegally came here.”

🚨 BREAKING: A Minnesota State Representative just admitted to being an illegal immigrant on the MN House Floor just now. Now that’s bold. @ICEgov pic.twitter.com/pD1fC8m6Nq — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) June 9, 2025

She admitted that her family used what appeared to be falsified immigration documents to gain entry.

The Democratic lawmaker claimed her father, a former U.S. Consulate worker, falsely listed her grandmother as the mother of an uncle who worked at USAID.

At the time, refugee status was only granted to children of USAID or CIA employees. Her said that misrepresentation allowed the family to gain entry.

It remains unclear whether she has since become a U.S. citizen.

Minnesota law bars foreign nationals, even green-card holders, from serving in elected office such as the State Legislature where Her currently sits.

Potentially troubling are Her’s social media posts in which she admits to voting in several U.S. elections, despite her own admission of being in the country illegally.

“Voted early today w/ my parents,” Her said weeks before the 2024 general election, alongside family photos. “It’s our first time together. The journey they traveled & the hardships they persevered through is why I have the freedom to be a part of this great democracy.”

Headline USA can also confirm that Her confessed that she voted in Minnesota’s 2021 and 2023 local elections, and again in the 2022 primary and midterms.

The lawmaker’s office did not respond to requests for comment from Patch and Fox News.

In her Monday remarks Her did not clarify whether she has since naturalized or secured legal status.

The Democrat’s campaign biography says she was born in Laos and entered the U.S. as a refugee at age 4.