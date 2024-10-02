Whites Forced to Starve to Death as Walz-Run State Allows Racist Food Pantry

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) It was recently revealed that a state-sponsored food pantry prohibited white people from taking food while saying that non-white people should be able to feed themselves and their loved ones.

Alpha News reported that Mykela “Keiko” Jackson used Minnesota’s Paths to Black Health Grant to launch the Food Trap Project Bodega, a free food pantry on the property of Sanctuary Covenant Church that discriminated against white people.

“The resources found in here are intended for black & Indigenous Folx. Please refrain from taking anything if you’re not,” a sign posted on the pantry stated, according to Alpha News.

Howard Dotson, a chaplain and caretaker of an apartment building in Minneapolis, learned about this example of anti-white racism when one of his tenants was refused help at the pantry because he was white.

“This is not building community. It’s destroying it,” he told Alpha News, adding that Jackson herself turned him away.

“I went over there and confronted her. I told her that I saw the sign, and I asked if she really thought she could take grant money from the state and discriminate against poor white people.”

Jackson responded to Alpha News by denying the claims and dismissing Dotson’s complaint.

“The community needs it and wants it and is willing to go to bat for this cause,” she told the news source.

After receiving the backlash, Sanctuary Covenant Church responded to Alpha News by providing a statement in which the church claimed that it didn’t know about Jackson’s hatred of white people.

“This does not align with the vision and mission of the Sanctuary. When we discovered her signage and social media posts, we asked her to abide by her original proposal. Ms. Jackson was unable to do so and decided to move her Food Trap elsewhere,” the church told the news source.

People on social media responded to the recent news by criticizing Jackson, the leftist state and the Democrats.

“Minneapolis Food Pantry bans White People. For the life of me, I cannot understand white people voting for Harris/Walz. [They] advocate against white people every second they get. They stoke the fires [of] racism and then encourage violence when the fire burns red hot. Why do white people vote for this?” @DocNetyoutube wrote.