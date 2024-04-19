Quantcast
Thursday, April 18, 2024

Biden Attempts to Recreate Trump’s Viral Bodega Visit Fails Miserably

'Back! Back! Back! ...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
President Joe Biden walks into a Sheetz after stopping enroute to Pittsburgh International Airport, Wednesday, April 17, 2024, in Pittsburgh, Pa. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) President Joe Biden’s recent campaign stops at two convenience stores in Pennsylvania ahead of the state’s primary were marked by a stark contrast to a similar visit made by his opponent, former President Donald Trump. 

Biden made a stop at a Sheetz location in Pittsburgh on Wednesday, followed by a visit to a Wawa store in Philadelphia on Thursday, yet the atmosphere at both venues left much to be desired. 

During his visit to Wawa, Biden, accompanied by Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker, engaged in a brief exchange with a store employee, but the interaction seemed scripted. Notably, Biden’s meal was already prepared upon arrival. 

In an apparent moment of confusion, Biden inquired with a black employee about ordering a “black and white” milkshake. The employee, perhaps taken aback, directed Biden to the self-checkout kiosk. This unexpected move by Biden caught both Secret Service agents and his staffers off guard, video showed. 

The Wawa store was devoid of any crowds or supporters, with only reporters and Secret Service agents present. 

The day before, while Trump was warmly greeted by bodega workers and New Yorkers during a visit, Biden’s stop at a Sheetz gas station saw him awkwardly greeting a few guests, again without any significant crowd or viral moments. 

On this occasion, meals had been pre-prepared for Biden. While speaking with Sheetz workers, an unidentified aide was observed instructing a cameraman to step back, shouting, “Back! Back! Back!” to ensure distance. 

Shortly thereafter, Biden was seen smiling for reporters, sporting black sunglasses. 

Many critics on Twitter pointed out that Biden’s visits to these stores appeared to be an attempt to replicate the viral impact of Trump’s visit to a Harlem bodega, where he was enthusiastically received by chanting crowds and eager New Yorkers eager for photos.

The criticism comes amid the looming 2024 general election face-off between Biden and Trump. Biden’s lackluster campaign performance is evident in recent polls, with many showing Trump leading in key swing states. 

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
