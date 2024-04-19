Biden Attempts to Recreate Trump’s Viral Bodega Visit Fails Miserably

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) President Joe Biden’s recent campaign stops at two convenience stores in Pennsylvania ahead of the state’s primary were marked by a stark contrast to a similar visit made by his opponent, former President Donald Trump.

Biden made a stop at a Sheetz location in Pittsburgh on Wednesday, followed by a visit to a Wawa store in Philadelphia on Thursday, yet the atmosphere at both venues left much to be desired.

During his visit to Wawa, Biden, accompanied by Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker, engaged in a brief exchange with a store employee, but the interaction seemed scripted. Notably, Biden’s meal was already prepared upon arrival.

In an apparent moment of confusion, Biden inquired with a black employee about ordering a “black and white” milkshake. The employee, perhaps taken aback, directed Biden to the self-checkout kiosk. This unexpected move by Biden caught both Secret Service agents and his staffers off guard, video showed.

Biden at a Philadelphia Wawa with Mayor Cherelle Parker pic.twitter.com/j7luELORKp — Howard Mortman (@HowardMortman) April 18, 2024

The Wawa store was devoid of any crowds or supporters, with only reporters and Secret Service agents present.

The day before, while Trump was warmly greeted by bodega workers and New Yorkers during a visit, Biden’s stop at a Sheetz gas station saw him awkwardly greeting a few guests, again without any significant crowd or viral moments.

On this occasion, meals had been pre-prepared for Biden. While speaking with Sheetz workers, an unidentified aide was observed instructing a cameraman to step back, shouting, “Back! Back! Back!” to ensure distance.

Biden stopped by a Sheetz gas station today because he wanted to try to replicate Trump’s bodega visit. It didn’t work. No one cheered. No one was excited to see him. Americans absolutely despise this crooked old fool. pic.twitter.com/IUbmoLHpwW — Alex Bruesewitz 🇺🇸 (@alexbruesewitz) April 17, 2024

Shortly thereafter, Biden was seen smiling for reporters, sporting black sunglasses.

Many critics on Twitter pointed out that Biden’s visits to these stores appeared to be an attempt to replicate the viral impact of Trump’s visit to a Harlem bodega, where he was enthusiastically received by chanting crowds and eager New Yorkers eager for photos.

President Trump visits Harlem/Hamilton Heights! The love here is STRONG! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/ZoZMPYsein — Jason Miller (@JasonMillerinDC) April 16, 2024

Joe Biden doesn’t get a reception like this anywhere! pic.twitter.com/w9nrwkHkFs — Jason Miller (@JasonMillerinDC) April 16, 2024

The criticism comes amid the looming 2024 general election face-off between Biden and Trump. Biden’s lackluster campaign performance is evident in recent polls, with many showing Trump leading in key swing states.