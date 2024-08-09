Quantcast
Friday, August 9, 2024

White House Blasts Ousted ‘Squad’ Rep. For ‘Inflammatory’ Meltdown

'Pulling me away from my position as congresswoman, all you did was take some of the strings off...'

Posted by Contributing Author
squad
Squad members (from left) Ayanna Pressley, Rashida Tlaib, Cori Bush, Ilhan Omar and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez / IMAGE: @CoriBush via Twitter

(Headline USAThe Biden White House blasted “Squad” Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mo., for going on an “inflammatory” and unhinged rant after losing her primary race this week.

Bush, who lost to Democratic challenger Wesley Bell on Tuesday, sought to intimidate those who helped defeat her, including the American Israel Public Affairs Committee, while claiming that she had been pushed even farther to the violent leftist fringe.

“As much as I love my job, all they did was radicalize me, and now they should be afraid,” she warned.

“They’re about to see this other Cori, this other side,” she continued. “And let me say this: AIPAC, I’m coming to tear your kingdom down.”

Bush also bragged about no longer being bound by the decorum expected of lawmakers.

“Pulling me away from my position as congresswoman, all you did was take some of the strings off,” she said.

Asked about Bush’s speech, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said President Joe Biden condemns her “divisive” and “inflammatory” rhetoric.

“Look, the president has always been very clear—and very recently, after the assassination attempt of the last president—about lowering rhetoric, right?” Jean-Pierre said Wednesday at the daily press briefing, a day after Biden himself cast doubt over the peaceful transition of power in January.

“It is important—important that we be very mindful of what we say,” Jean-Pierre claimed about Bush’s anti-Semitic screed. “This kind of rhetoric is inflammatory and divisive and incredibly unhelpful.”

The White House will “continue to condemn any type of political rhetoric in that way, in that vein,” she added.

AIPAC and other pro-Israel groups spent millions to help unseat Bush, who has been one of the most vocal anti-Israel Democrats in Congress.

The groups also invested heavily in the race to unseat “Squad” Rep. Jamaal Bowman, D-N.Y., earlier this summer.

However, AIPAC did not invest in the primay race against Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., which she won handily on Tuesday, nor in the upcoming effort to unseat Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., which she is expected to win.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Buttigieg Husband Reveals Thousands in Gambling Income, Speaking Gigs
Next article
Pelosi Says She Has ‘Never Been Impressed’ with Biden’s ‘Political Operation’

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com