White House Blasts Ousted ‘Squad’ Rep. For ‘Inflammatory’ Meltdown

(Headline USA) The Biden White House blasted “Squad” Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mo., for going on an “inflammatory” and unhinged rant after losing her primary race this week.

Bush, who lost to Democratic challenger Wesley Bell on Tuesday, sought to intimidate those who helped defeat her, including the American Israel Public Affairs Committee, while claiming that she had been pushed even farther to the violent leftist fringe.



“As much as I love my job, all they did was radicalize me, and now they should be afraid,” she warned.

“They’re about to see this other Cori, this other side,” she continued. “And let me say this: AIPAC, I’m coming to tear your kingdom down.”

Bush also bragged about no longer being bound by the decorum expected of lawmakers.

“Pulling me away from my position as congresswoman, all you did was take some of the strings off,” she said.

Asked about Bush’s speech, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said President Joe Biden condemns her “divisive” and “inflammatory” rhetoric.

“Look, the president has always been very clear—and very recently, after the assassination attempt of the last president—about lowering rhetoric, right?” Jean-Pierre said Wednesday at the daily press briefing, a day after Biden himself cast doubt over the peaceful transition of power in January.

“It is important—important that we be very mindful of what we say,” Jean-Pierre claimed about Bush’s anti-Semitic screed. “This kind of rhetoric is inflammatory and divisive and incredibly unhelpful.”

The White House will “continue to condemn any type of political rhetoric in that way, in that vein,” she added.

AIPAC and other pro-Israel groups spent millions to help unseat Bush, who has been one of the most vocal anti-Israel Democrats in Congress.

The groups also invested heavily in the race to unseat “Squad” Rep. Jamaal Bowman, D-N.Y., earlier this summer.

However, AIPAC did not invest in the primay race against Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., which she won handily on Tuesday, nor in the upcoming effort to unseat Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., which she is expected to win.