Quantcast
Friday, August 9, 2024

Pelosi Says She Has ‘Never Been Impressed’ with Biden’s ‘Political Operation’

'They won the White House. Bravo. But my concern was: This ain’t happening, and we have to make a decision for this to happen...'

Posted by Contributing Author

(Headline USAFormer House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., continued her underhanded jabs at President Joe Biden this week, admitting she has “never been that impressed with his political operation.”

The California Democrat made the comment during an interview with the New Yorker after being asked about her role in coercing Biden to drop out of the 2024 race. Biden may have won once, she said, but he wouldn’t have been able to win again.

“They won the White House. Bravo,” Pelosi said.

“But my concern was: This ain’t happening, and we have to make a decision for this to happen,” she added. “The president has to make the decision for that to happen.”

When asked why she didn’t believe Biden would be able to make up the momentum he had been losing to former President Donald Trump, Pelosi said, “I’ve never been that impressed with his political operation.”

Though it has been widely reported that Pelosi played an instrumental role in forcing Biden out of the 2024 race, she has denied any direct role in the scandal.

“People were calling. I never called one person. I kept true to my word. Any conversation I had, it was just going to be with him. I never made one call,” Pelosi told the New Yorker. “They said I was burning up the lines, I was talking to [Senate Majority Leader] Chuck [Schumer]. I didn’t talk to Chuck at all.”

Pelosi’s tone regarding Biden has, nonetheless, become much more aggressive than it was after his initial exit, when she and other Democratic leaders praised the 81-year-old as a political hero for doing what was best for the party.

Biden’s feelings toward Pelosi have also soured, according to reports.

When asked whether their relationship had soured, Pelosi told CBS News on Sunday, “He knows that I love him very much.”

She also added that she only wanted Biden to run a better campaign, and that everything she did was to ensure that “Donald Trump would never set foot in the White House again.” 

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
White House Blasts Ousted ‘Squad’ Rep. For ‘Inflammatory’ Meltdown

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com