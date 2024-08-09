Pelosi Says She Has ‘Never Been Impressed’ with Biden’s ‘Political Operation’

(Headline USA) Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., continued her underhanded jabs at President Joe Biden this week, admitting she has “never been that impressed with his political operation.”

The California Democrat made the comment during an interview with the New Yorker after being asked about her role in coercing Biden to drop out of the 2024 race. Biden may have won once, she said, but he wouldn’t have been able to win again.

“They won the White House. Bravo,” Pelosi said.

“But my concern was: This ain’t happening, and we have to make a decision for this to happen,” she added. “The president has to make the decision for that to happen.”

When asked why she didn’t believe Biden would be able to make up the momentum he had been losing to former President Donald Trump, Pelosi said, “I’ve never been that impressed with his political operation.”

Though it has been widely reported that Pelosi played an instrumental role in forcing Biden out of the 2024 race, she has denied any direct role in the scandal.

“People were calling. I never called one person. I kept true to my word. Any conversation I had, it was just going to be with him. I never made one call,” Pelosi told the New Yorker. “They said I was burning up the lines, I was talking to [Senate Majority Leader] Chuck [Schumer]. I didn’t talk to Chuck at all.”

Pelosi’s tone regarding Biden has, nonetheless, become much more aggressive than it was after his initial exit, when she and other Democratic leaders praised the 81-year-old as a political hero for doing what was best for the party.

Biden’s feelings toward Pelosi have also soured, according to reports.

When asked whether their relationship had soured, Pelosi told CBS News on Sunday, “He knows that I love him very much.”

She also added that she only wanted Biden to run a better campaign, and that everything she did was to ensure that “Donald Trump would never set foot in the White House again.”