Friday, August 9, 2024

Buttigieg Husband Reveals Thousands in Gambling Income, Speaking Gigs

'I just think it’s funny, and I want to know more: Are we talking slots, table games, ponies? ...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Pete Buttigieg (right) and Chasten Buttigieg share a moment. / PHOTO: AP

(Luis CornelioHeadline USAChasten Buttigieg, husband of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, reported thousands of dollars in gambling income, according to financial disclosure forms released last month. 

In 2023, Chasten earned $6,755 from gambling, with winnings reported from MGM National Harbor ($4,152) and Grand Traverse Resort & Casino ($2,603). 

These earnings look like pocket change compared to the $75,000 Chasten received in speaking fees, a Headline USA review of the disclosures found.

This income includes $22,500 from the Indianapolis Hebrew Congregation, $20,000 from the Brand Guild, $11,000 from the University of Michigan Ford School and $10,000 from the LGBTQ+ Real Estate Alliance. 

The earnings were initially reported by journalists Philip Melanchthon Wegmann and Chuck Ross via Twitter.  

Wegmann jokingly commented, “No scandal here obviously. I just think it’s funny, and I want to know more: Are we talking slots, table games, ponies?” His tweet garnered over 750,00 views. 

On the other hand, Buttigieg reported earning between $5,001 and $15,000 from his 2019 memoir Shortest Way Home, released shortly after his unsuccessful 2020 Democratic nomination bid.  

The Transportation Secretary also received an $8,242 advance from Hodder and Stoughton for the British edition of his second book, Trust. 

This book’s income contrasts sharply with his 2020 earnings.  

He received between $100,000 and $1 million in royalties for his first book, $54,000 in advances for the British edition and $311,500 as an advance for his second book, according to Bloomberg.  

He also earned $150,000 for hosting the 2020 podcast The Deciding Decade. Notable guests included twice-failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton and anti-gun rights David Hogg. 

Buttigieg is back in the headlines after Vice President Kamala Harris considered him as a potential running mate for the 2024 election. Harris ultimately settled for Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz.

