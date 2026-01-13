White House Accuses MTG of Tipping Off Protesters to Trump Dinner Plans

(José Niño, Headline USA) The White House informed the Secret Service that former Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., may have alerted Code Pink protesters about President Donald Trump’s surprise September visit to a Washington restaurant she recommended, according to two sources on Trump’s team. The incident at Joe’s Seafood sparked a chaotic confrontation that embarrassed the president and raised serious security concerns just one year after an assassination attempt.

Greene forcefully rejected the allegations, telling Axios the suggestions were “an absolute lie, a dangerous lie. I would never do that.” She emphasized that while she recommended the restaurant to Trump, she had no knowledge of when he would actually visit the establishment.

The former congresswoman defended herself on social media, stating “This is exactly what I told this little WH tool that wrote this absurd dangerous LIE about me on behalf of the WH because they are mad at me for telling the truth about the President and forcing the release of the Epstein files.”

Greene then placed blame on security protocols, demanding answers about why the Secret Service failed to sweep the venue. “Why didn’t secret service sweep the restaurant??? Why didn’t they set up metal detectors and check every person at the door like they do at every single public event he attends???” she questioned. She insisted that only the fancy lobbyist hangout near the White House and Trump aides knew about the reservation.

Trump’s September 9 outing with Vice President Vance and Cabinet members was designed to demonstrate that National Guard deployment had improved DC safety. Instead, Code Pink activists got within feet of his table, chanting “Free DC! Free Palestine! Trump is the Hitler of our time!”

White House officials base their suspicions on two factors. First, Greene repeatedly called staffers the day of the dinner to confirm Trump was going, prompting the president to phone her shortly before departing. Second, her friendship with Code Pink co-founder Medea Benjamin raised eyebrows, particularly given their shared opposition to military aid for Ukraine and Israel.

Code Pink spokesperson Melissa Garriga dismissed the notion as comical, stating “That absolutely did not happen.”

Greene maintained her innocence, explaining “He went to Joe’s in September, 2 months before he turned on me and attacked me. We had no ill will and a great relationship at the time.” She added “I do not have Medea Benjamin’s phone number and do not have any contact with her.”

The incident marked a turning point in Trump’s relationship with Greene, who left office this past week.

The Secret Service declined to comment on whether Greene faces investigation.

José Niño is the deputy editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/JoseAlNino