President Trump Posts Picture of Himself as ‘Acting President of Venezuela’

(Dave DeCamp, Antiwar.com) President Trump on Sunday shared a picture of a fake Wikipedia page that described him as the “Acting President of Venezuela” as he continues to push the idea that the US is “running” the country following the attack to abduct President Nicolas Maduro.

Trump has insisted that the real acting president of Venezuela, Delcy Rodriguez, who served as Maduro’s vice president, is willing to go along with his plan, which has received a cool reception from US oil companies.

While Rodriguez has said she’s willing to cooperate with the US, her government has maintained a message of unity and defiance in the face of US aggression and continues to call for the release of Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores.

Picture posted on Trump’s Truth Social Account

“In these difficult times our country is experiencing, Venezuelans have once again demonstrated that our greatest strength is national unity and historical awareness,” Rodríguez said in a post on Telegram on Monday.

“The collective response has been one of firmness, serenity, and determination to preserve peace, raise our voices for the release of President Nicolas Maduro and First Lady Cilia Flores, and defend the constitutional order, which guarantees protection and social justice for our people,” she added.

In comments on Sunday, Rodriguez said that “the enemy’s great victory would be division” and warned Venezuela was in an unequal confrontation with a “nuclear power.” She added that Venezuela has a “moral and historical superiority that inspires us to resist.”

This article originally appeared at Antiwar.com.