Thursday, March 12, 2026

White House Abandoning Mass Deportation Policy

'Going forward, the mass deportations are officially over...'

Posted by Jose Nino
Illegals in Eagle Pass
Migrants who crossed the Rio Grande and entered the U.S. from Mexico are lined up for processing, in Eagle Pass, Texas. / PHOTO: AP

(José Niño, Headline USA) According to an Axios report, White House Deputy Chief of Staff James Blair privately advised House Republicans on Tuesday to drop the phrase “mass deportations” from their talking points and instead center their rhetoric on the removal of violent criminals, sources with knowledge of the closed door meeting said.

The instruction represents a notable pivot for an administration that built its 2024 campaign around promises of sweeping immigration enforcement. A Politico poll released in January showed that nearly half of Americans view Donald Trump’s deportation efforts as too aggressive, with one in five of the president’s own 2024 supporters sharing that assessment.

Blair made the remarks during a policy listening session at the House Republican retreat in Doral, Florida. He pushed members to highlight the deportation of violent offenders rather than mount a defense of mass removals as a general policy. The recommendation suggests mounting anxiety within GOP circles that Democrats have managed to cast Trump’s immigration agenda as sweeping and indiscriminate.

Following the Axios report, right-wing streamer Nick Fuentes said Wednesday that not only has the White House stopped pushing mass deportations as a political talking point; the administration has abandoned the policy altogether.

“Going forward, the mass deportations are officially over,” Fuentes said. “Going forward, the only people that will be deported are people with a prior criminal record.”

Immigration enforcement has served as a defining issue for the Trump administration and congressional Republicans over the past year. The White House has moved aggressively on enforcement since returning to power. However, the killing of two U.S. citizens in Minneapolis this year and accounts of American citizens being swept up in detention have muddied the political waters.

House Republicans have gathered this week to chart their legislative course and craft a plan for defending their majority in the November midterms. Blair also encouraged members to seek out “real Americans” to showcase the successes of the expansive legislative package enacted last summer.

José Niño is the deputy editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/JoseAlNino 

Copyright 2025. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Epstein Claimed He Had a Child, Newly Released Files Show
Next article
Why “Dead Investors” Beat the Market as Gold Surges Past $5,000

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2025 HeadlineUSA.com