Epstein Claimed He Had a Child, Newly Released Files Show

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein appears to have alluded to being a father in remarks to one of his alleged victims, according to newly released files.

The documents include a 2020 interview with an Epstein victim who said he pointed to a photograph of a blonde woman inside his New York City home and identified her as the mother of his child.

“This is the mother of my child,” Epstein said, according to the woman’s account in an interview with the FBI.

The bureau conducted the interview five months after Epstein was found dead in his cell in a New York federal jail while facing sex trafficking charges, according to the Daily Mail, which first reported on the mention Wednesday.

According to the documents, the woman told the FBI that she met Epstein on at least five occasions in 2005.

She said she was an aspiring model who had emigrated from a redacted country and met Epstein through mutual contacts, according to the Mail.

The disturbing account also states that she was a virgin when she met Epstein, who later described her in crude terms as the “best d*** sucker.”

She also recalled that in another suite of Epstein’s residence, there was a photograph of a blonde woman standing on a beach.

According to the file cited by the Mail, investigators recorded the following statements from the victim:

“Epstein told (redacted) that this was the mother of his child.” “There was a torso sculpture, like a mold – Epstein said this mold was of this woman.” “Epstein told that this woman was perfect. Epstein told that her husband will be very lucky.”

The Mail’s reporting on the newly released documents comes after Epstein’s brother, Mark Epstein, dismissed rumors that the disgraced millionaire had children.

“He doesn’t have any kids,” Mark Epstein said in remarks to the Daily Beast in February.

His comments came after emails from September 2011 showed former Duchess of York Sarah Ferguson congratulating Epstein on having a “baby boy.”

“Don’t know if you are still on this BBM [BlackBerry Messenger] but heard from The Duke that you have had a baby boy. Even though you never kept in touch, I am still here with love, friendship and congratulations on your baby boy. Sarah xx” she wrote.

Mark Epstein suggested Ferguson’s message may have been intended for someone else.

“Fergie was the only person on the planet that saw Jeffrey had a fictitious kid,” he added.