NYC Defunds Police to Pay for Illegal Alien’s Lux Hotels, Perks

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) New York City Mayor Eric Adams set the city abuzz with controversy after announcing an abrupt halt in the hiring of police officers due to a budget cut triggered by an unexpected surge in illegal aliens draining the city’s social services.

The mayor revealed a contentious plan that will scale down the NYPD’s force to a low of 29,000 officers by the end of 2025. This reduction hasn’t been witnessed since the 1990s, as reported by the New York Post.

Specifically, the plan consists of gutting the upcoming five police academy classes, effectively barring New Yorkers from the chance to serve their city.

Shockingly, the city is bracing for a loss of approximately 4,500 officers within the next 18 months. Even the Fire Department of New York (FDNY) faces significant cuts under this plan.

The decision to slash the police force stems from the overwhelming influx of illegal aliens flooding the city. These individuals have been accommodated under the city’s taxpayer-funded right-to-shelter law, obtaining temporary residence in hotels, some of which are located within the upscale midtown neighborhoods of Manhattan.

City Council Minority Leader Joe Borelli, a Republican, condemned the move, likening it to the controversial “defund the police” movement, tied to extremist left-wing groups.

“The defund the police crowd’s woke dream has come true. We were fed a line of BS that the wave of migrants would be a benefit to the city. Now we are defunding the police to pay for their beds,” Borelli expressed in frustration, according to the NY Post.

Andrew Ansbro, president of the fire department’s union, also voiced concerns about the budget cut’s impact.

“Our job being dangerous, we have lot of members who getting physical injured … now they are being pushed out the door to early retirement when they have a lot to offer. They are cutting back on people who really help the safety of FDNY and residents of New York City,” Ansbro emphasized.