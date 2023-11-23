‘No Ordinary Joe’: Report Exposes Biden’s Luxurious $84 Million Getaways

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) As the nation grapples with concerns over soaring inflation, President Joe Biden came under scrutiny for his holiday retreats to opulent multimillion-dollar compounds, the latest being a sprawling 14-acre estate on Nantucket Island for Thanksgiving.

However, a damning report by the New York Post has shed light on a pattern of visits by Biden to properties worth a staggering $84 million across Nantucket, Lake Tahoe, Kiawah Island and St. Croix.

Joe and Jill Biden returning for Thanksgiving at billionaire David Rubenstein’s $39M Nantucket estate https://t.co/4OPChPxKJd pic.twitter.com/UrP6VNhWFu — New York Post (@nypost) November 21, 2023

To make matters worse, Biden has faced scorching criticism for failing to list the free stays on his financial disclosures, earning criticism similar to those aimed at conservative Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas.

Most recently, Biden came under fire for spending the Thanksgiving holiday at the $38.9 million Nantucket compound owned by private equity billionaire David Rubenstein, a longtime ally of the president.

Biden takes no questions as he jets off to Nantucket, where he’s spending the rest of the week at his billionaire buddy’s $34 million compound. He has spent 405 days — 39.1% of his presidency — on vacation. pic.twitter.com/heBHqvmZXk — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 22, 2023

For over four decades, Biden has frequented Rubenstein’s waterfront abode. Despite his Thanksgiving retreat drawing criticism amid inflation concerns, this lifestyle choice seems to reflect a pattern dating back years.

During a summer vacation, the Biden family opted for a $20 million waterfront residence in Lake Tahoe, owned by Democratic billionaire Tom Steyer. Local complaints were raised, citing potential violations of local ordinances during their stay.

WATCH: Reporter’s questions get drowned out by boos directed at Joe Biden in Lake Tahoe pic.twitter.com/prQGnnbwuY — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) August 27, 2023

Moreover, Biden’s visit coincided with Maui wildfires, drawing ire from Hawaiians for what was seen as an apparent lack of acknowledgment of the disaster.

Criticism mounted as Biden seemingly refrained from offering condolences for the fatalities that marked the tragedy in Maui. Subsequently, the Bidens briefly visited Maui but swiftly returned to their vacationing family members.

Biden took no questions after arriving back in Lake Tahoe last night to resume his vacation. Today is Biden’s 376th day on vacation since taking office — 39.8% of his presidency. pic.twitter.com/5MLI50J0Fc — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 22, 2023

“Described as one of Lake Tahoe’s prime properties, Steyer’s six-bedroom sanctuary, within the exclusive Glenbrook community, boasts unrivaled amenities,” the report detailed.

Notably, the Biden family’s retreat to Kiawah Island in South Carolina last year saw them enjoying the comforts of a $20 million mansion owned by Democratic donor Maria Allwin, reportedly at no cost to the Bidens.

As the calendar turned to 2023, Biden ventured to the US Virgin Islands, where they stayed at a waterfront villa owned by Democratic billionaires Bill and Connie Neville. Remarkably, as per the New York Post, the expense to the Biden family was nonexistent.

Biden’s multiple visits to the Caribbean destination between 2014 and 2016, along with another in 2019 before announcing his presidential campaign, have drawn attention to the luxury accommodations enjoyed by the president and his family.