Tuesday, December 26, 2023

WEF Wants to Get Rid of ‘Useless’ People

'What do we need so many humans for?...'

Posted by Dmytro "Henry" Aleksandrov
Klaus Schwab
Klaus Schwab, founder and executive chairman of the World Economic Forum, arrives for the opening Davos Agenda 2022. / PHOTO: AP

(Dmytro “Henry” AleksandrovHeadline USA) World Economic Forum senior advisor Yuval Noah Harari once again exposed himself as a human-hating globalist when he recently said that some people who are “useless” will no longer be “needed.”

When asked during an interview about the role of the people in society as new technologies like AI continue to emerge, Harari responded by saying that a new class system will soon emerge that will separate global elites from the “redundant” general public, according to Slay News.

Harari then argued that most of the world’s population will be of little use to the globalist elite, which means that they will no longer be “needed.”

“What do we need so many humans for?” he said.

Harari then “predicted” that rapid advances in computing technology will “make humans redundant,” claiming that those who have been “replaced” by AI in the workforce will create a “massive class of useless people.” Globalists in the audience responded to his comments with laughter.

Those “useless people” will become a drain on society and will need to be kept “happy” with “drugs and computer games,” Harari added.

“Now, we see the creation of a new massive class of useless people. As computers become better and better in more and more fields, there is a distinct possibility that computers will outperform us in most tasks, and will make humans redundant. And then the big political and economic question of the 21st century will be, what do we need humans for? Or at least, what do we need so many humans for?” he said.

Harari then continued his globalist, people-hating rhetoric.

“Now, fast forward to the early 21st century when we just don’t need the vast majority of the population,” he said.

Harari made his anti-human remarks during an interview with Chris Anderson, the head of TED.

