Tuesday, December 26, 2023

Graham Criticized for Urging Military Alert and More FBI Funding: ‘RINO Fraud’

'Now is not the time to go cheap on the FBI...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Lindsey Graham
Lindsey Graham / IMAGE: News 19 WLTX via YouTube

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., came under fire after issuing a stark warning of an alleged imminent terrorist threat in the U.S. and urging the military to “up” its game.

In an interview on ABC News’s This Week on Sunday, Graham echoed the DOJ’s concerns regarding alleged terrorist threats associated with U.S. support for Israel in the conflict against Hamas. “I’ve never been more concerned about a terrorist attack on our homeland,” Graham told ABC guest host Pierre Thomas.

Graham’s remarks were prompted by an earlier ABC News interview with Biden’s Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco, during which she suggested that the Israeli-Hamas conflict “is contributing to a heightened threat environment” within the U.S. 

“I appreciate what Lisa said,” Graham told ABC, before drawing attention to FBI Director Christopher Wray’s similarly alarmist warnings about potential terror attacks in the U.S.

Graham continued, “We’re helping Israel deal with the destruction of Hamas, defending themselves after October the 7th. Jihadist groups all over the world are calling on their members to attack America as payback for us helping Israel. So the threat levels are an all-time high.”

Later in the interview, Graham decried what he described as funding cuts to the U.S. military funding.

“It’s insane for America not to rebuild its defenses in light of the threats we face,” Graham continued. “The FBI’s budget is under inflation. One of the things I hope to accomplish is when we do a bill to fund the government, give the FBI more resources.”

He emphasized that foreign terrorist threats purportedly reached an “all-time high” and called for increased funding for the FBI. 

“Jihadist threats are at an all-time high. They want to punish us for helping Israel. Now is not the time to go cheap on the FBI or Department of Defense,” he concluded. 

Graham’s claims drew criticism from some critics on Twitter who condemned his alarmist stance and support for the FBI, especially considering the allegation of politicization, notably after the raid on former President Donald Trump.

Rogan O’Handley, also known as DC Draino, reacted to the interview on Twitter. “Hey Lindsey – maybe *YOU* are the problem here,” he said. “Resign you warmongering, election fraud certifying RINO fraud.” 

Twitter personality Paul Szypula echoed Draino, questioning, “Why does Lindsey Graham and the rest of the GOP in Congress continue to fund the Biden regime when they refuse to defend the US southern border?”

Copyright 2023. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner without the permission of the copyright owner. To inquire about licensing content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
