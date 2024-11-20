‘We Love You’: Trump Reacts to Verdict of Laken Riley Trial

(Julianna Frieman, Headline USA) Republican President-elect Donald Trump reacted Wednesday to the verdict of the Laken Riley trial.

Illegal Venezuelan migrant Jose Ibarra was sentenced to life in prison Wednesday for brutally murdering 22-year-old nursing student Laken Riley in February when she was on a run at the University of Georgia.

Trump took to social media soon after the verdict was reached, saying, “We love you,” to Riley and promising to stop the border crisis.

“JUSTICE FOR LAKEN RILEY!” Trump wrote on social media. “The Illegal who killed our beloved Laken Riley was just found GUILTY on all counts for his horrific crimes.”

The president-elected hoped the Riley’s family will now be able to have some closure.

“Although the pain and heartbreak will last forever, hopefully this can help bring some peace and closure to her wonderful family who fought for Justice, and to ensure that other families don’t have to go through what they have,” he added. “We love you, Laken, and our hearts will always be with you.”

Trump reiterated his message about the need for border security.

“It is time to secure our Border, and remove these criminals and thugs from our Country, so nothing like this can happen again!” Trump said.

The official Trump War Room account on X posted footage of Ibarra as he was found guilty of all 10 charges.

“Laken Riley should be alive. This animal never should have been in our county,” the Trump War Room wrote. “On January 20th, this madness will end once and for all.”

Before Ibarra was sentenced, Riley’s mother, Allyson Phillips, delivered a devastating victim impact statement from the courtroom in Athens, Georgia.

She begged the judge to give the illegal migrant “monster” who killed her daughter life in prison.

“This horrendous individual robbed us all of our hopes and dreams for Laken,” Riley’s mother said. “You’re honor, I’m asking you to please get Jose Ibarra the same thing he gave us when he made the choice to take Laken’s life and destroy ours. He showed no mercy on Laken when she was begging for her life.”

John Phillips, Riley’s stepfather, read aloud a devastating letter the 22-year-old wrote to her future husband.

The Trump War Room blasted the Biden-Harris administration for failing Riley and her family, assuring the same “heartbreak” will never happen under the incoming Trump administration.

Julianna Frieman is a freelance writer published by the Daily Caller, Headline USA, The Federalist, and The American Spectator. Follow her on Twitter at @JuliannaFrieman.