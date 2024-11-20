Quantcast
‘Abuse of Power’: Cruz Rips Alvin Bragg for Freezing Trump Sentencing

'Just leave the conviction hanging out there. And I gotta say, look, unprecedented doesn't begin to describe it...'

Posted by Julianna Frieman
Ted Cruz
Ted Cruz / IMAGE: Verdict with Ted Cruz via YouTube

(Julianna FriemanHeadline USA) Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, tore into Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg on Wednesday for agreeing to postpone President-elect Donald Trump’s sentencing until his second term as president is over.

Bragg’s office said Tuesday in a letter to Judge Juan Merchan that Trump is not likely to be sentenced “until after the end of Defendant’s upcoming presidential term” in 2029, CNN reported.

On Verdict, Cruz ripped Bragg for leaving Trump’s 34-count conviction “hanging out there.”

“President Trump has filed a motion to dismiss his criminal conviction and the Manhattan prosecutor, instead of agreeing to that, has suggested to the judge, no, no, don’t dismiss it,” Cruz said on his podcast. “Just put it on hold for four years. Just freeze it, don’t sentence him.”

Cruz continued to blast the DA’s decision.

“Just leave the conviction hanging out there,” Cruz added. “And I gotta say, look, unprecedented doesn’t begin to describe it. It is an absolute abuse of power.”

Cruz, who stood beside Trump to watch SpaceX CEO Elon Musk’s rocket launch Tuesday afternoon in Brownsville, said he spoke to the president-elect on the plane about the four criminal cases he had endured on 2024 campaign trail.

He called the legal warfare waged against Trump a “political witch hunt.”

The Texas senator took aim at Bragg for trying to hold the potential sentencing over Trump’s head until he ends his term at age 82.

“This guy’s enough of a zealot that I mean, he’s literally talking about, okay, four plus years from now, when he’s done with being president, is 82 years old, Alvin Bragg wants to put him in jail like it, just to be there to threaten the president every day,” Cruz said. “And by the way, number four, he wants CNN and MSNBC and all of the corporate media to refer to him as a convicted felon over and over and over again.”

He added it would be “problematic” for the mainstream media if the case was just tossed.

Cruz predicted that Bragg’s efforts to disrupt Trump’s second term with a lingering sentencing would not be successful.

“I do not believe Alvin Bragg will succeed in this,” he said. “Either the trial judge will say, ‘Look, this is not tenable, you can’t, you can’t have a jury verdict and then just free sentencing for four years.’”

Cruz added an appellate court could dismiss the case as well.

“Or if not, I think we will see an appellate court step in and say that this is inconsistent with New York law and is inconsistent with the Constitution,” he said.

Julianna Frieman is a freelance writer published by the Daily Caller, Headline USA, The Federalist, and The American Spectator. Follow her on Twitter at @JuliannaFrieman.

