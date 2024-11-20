Quantcast
House GOP: Biden Admin. Imported 531K Cubans, Haitians, Nicaraguans and Venezuelans

'Each month up to 30,000 aliens, who otherwise have no basis to enter the country and who have "a supporter" in the United States, can bypass the U.S. border and fly directly into the country...'

Posted by Ken Silva
Haitian migrants
Haitian migrants who hope to apply for asylum in the U.S. wait to register their names on a list made by a religious organization in Reynosa, Mexico. / PHOTO: AP

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) The House Judiciary Committee published a report Wednesday about the Biden administration’s “CHVN Parole Program,” finding that some 531,000 Cubans, Haitians, Nicaraguans and Venezuelans were flown directly into the country over the last two years.

Federal law allows the Homeland Security Secretary to grant parole to migrants only on a “case-by-case basis for urgent humanitarian reasons or significant public benefit,” according to the report. Once paroled, the alien can apply for a work permit.

However, the DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas has abused that authority to parole some 30,000 migrants per month, the report said.

“Through CHNV, each month up to 30,000 aliens, who otherwise have no basis to enter the country and who have ‘a supporter’ in the United States, can bypass the U.S. border and fly directly into the country ‘on commercial flights’ to be ‘granted parole’ for a period of two years by the Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security,” the House report said, quoting DHS’s own press releases.

“As of ‘the end of September 2024, more than 531,000 Cubans, Haitians, Nicaraguans, and Venezuelans’ had done so.”

Earlier this year, an internal DHS report found that the CHNV program was plagued with fraud. For example, the internal review found that the same social security numbers, addresses, and phone numbers were being used hundreds of times in some cases.

The program was also found to have been exploited by sex traffickers. “In one such case, 21 supporter applications were submitted from the same IP address on behalf of 18 females and only three males. At least six of the females were under the age of 18,” the House report said.

After the fraud was found, the CHNV program was temporarily shuttered. But the Biden administration restarted it about a month later. More than 3 million CHNV applications have been filed and more than 600,000 have been approved, meaning hundreds of thousands more Haitians, Cubans, Nicaraguans and Venezuelans could fly into the country before Donald Trump takes office in January.

The House report did not include any recommendations, and the committee was criticized for not publishing it before Election Day.

However, the House Judiciary did issue a similar report on Nov. 4 about the Biden-Harris administration partnering with foreign United Nations workers to bypass the Southwest border and quietly send thousands of immigrants to the U.S.—on the American taxpayer dime.

According to that report, foreigners can simply apply online with the UN for refugee status. If the foreigners meet the definition of a refugee and are approved for resettlement, then “they receive taxpayer-provided travel loans to facilitate their travel to the United States”—allowing them to avoid going through Mexico and the Southwest border, the report said.

As of mid-October, 66,758 aliens have been referred to the U.S. for “potential resettlement”—and 18,154 aliens have departed to be resettled, according to the report.

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.

