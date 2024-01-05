Judge Viciously Beaten Amid Dems’ Disturbing Rhetoric Against Justices

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Viral courtroom footage captured the exact moment a defendant leaped over the judge’s desk, violently pulling her to the floor and triggering a physical brawl between officers and law clerks.

The ordeal began as Deobra Delone Redden faced the presiding judge in what appeared to be a felony battery case. The man later stormed towards the judge and pulled her hair before she attempted to flee.

VIDEO: Judge Mary Kay Holthus was attacked inside her own courtroom Wednesday during a sentencing hearing. pic.twitter.com/ARzXOHJ8er — Law&Crime Network (@LawCrimeNetwork) January 3, 2024

The victim, Clark County District Judge Mary Kay Holthus, quickly got up, placing her hand on her chest in apparent shock. While Holthus did not sustain grave injuries, a court officer had to have a face wound stitched by medics.

The man was jailed and charged with new felony counts, including battery on a protected person, the Guardian reported.

Holthus has been serving as county judge since 2019, following over 27 years at the Clark County District Attorney’s Office, her bio page stated. She reportedly prosecuted crimes related to sexual abuse, child abuse, and domestic violence.

While it isn’t immediately clear whether Holthus fell victim due to ideological leanings, the disturbing assault follows widespread concerning threats against judges, notably Supreme Court justices.

On Dec. 19, 2023, a Florida man pleaded guilty to making a threat to kill Justice John Roberts. “I will f—king kill you … Go f—king tell the Deputy U.S. Marshals you f—ing p—y,” the man said in a voice message left for Roberts.

How many more disturbed men were incited to murder SCOTUS justices by the orchestrated Democrat hysteria campaign about abortion? Nobody ever calls out Schiff/Pelosi/Schumer etc, yet Trump is going on trial for J6. https://t.co/OR7Cnc1SgG — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) December 19, 2023

In June 2022, another man was arrested for allegedly planning to kill Justice Brett Kavanaugh. Days later, President Joe Biden signed a law extending security protections to the families of the justices.

According to several conservative commentators, Democratic politicians have engaged in rhetoric that many have associated with potential incitement to violence against conservative justices.

On Jan. 3, Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Ma., came under scathing scrutiny after seemingly threatening potential retaliation against Justice Clarence Thomas if he does not recuse himself from impending cases tied to former President Donald Trump.

Democrats are now doing assassination prep on specific Supreme Court judges. https://t.co/2UlDbPO964 — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) December 31, 2023

“The question is, what do we do if he doesn’t recuse himself?” he queried during an interview with CNN. Raskin insinuated, without evidence, that Thomas could issue a biased ruling because of his ties to the former president.

In the spring of 2020, then-Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., apologized for disturbing verbal threats against Justices Neil Gorsuch and Kavanaugh.

“I want to tell you, Gorsuch; I want to tell you, Kavanaugh: You have released the whirlwind, and you will pay the price,” Schumer infamously said, referring to a then-looming abortion case. “You won’t know what hit you if you go forward with these awful decisions.”

Days later, he claimed he “should not have used the words” he used.