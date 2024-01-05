Congress to Hold Hunter Biden Contempt Hearing Next Week

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) The House Oversight Committee announced Friday that it’s going to hold a contempt hearing next week for Hunter Biden over his decision to skip his scheduled Dec. 13 deposition.

Instead of participating in the deposition last month, Hunter drove to Congress and held an impromptu press conference outside Capitol Hill, where he accused House Republicans of orchestrating a political witch hunt against his father. He also requested a public hearing rather than a private deposition.

GOP lawmakers threatened to hold Hunter in contempt, and on Friday they announced their intention to follow through on that promise.

🚨 CONTEMPT OF CONGRESS 🚨 Hunter Biden blatantly defied two lawful subpoenas when he did not appear for his December deposition. Next week, we will consider a resolution and accompanying report to hold him in contempt of Congress for violating federal law. @JudiciaryGOP will… — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) January 5, 2024

“Hunter Biden blatantly defied two lawful subpoenas when he did not appear for his December deposition,” the Oversight Committee said on Twitter.

“Next week, we will consider a resolution and accompanying report to hold him in contempt of Congress for violating federal law.”

The hearing is set for Wednesday at 10 a.m. The House Judiciary Committee is also going to hold a markup to consider contempt charges.

In a press release accompanying the announcement, Oversight Chairman Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., said his investigation has produced significant evidence suggesting President Joe Biden knew of, participated in, and benefitted from his family cashing in on the Biden name.

“We planned to question Hunter Biden about this record of evidence, but he blatantly defied two lawful subpoenas, choosing to read a prepared statement outside of the Capitol instead of appearing for testimony as required,” he said.

“Hunter Biden’s willful refusal to comply with our subpoenas constitutes contempt of Congress and warrants referral to the appropriate United States Attorney’s Office for prosecution. We will not provide him with special treatment because of his last name.”

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at twitter.com/jd_cashless.