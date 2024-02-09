Quantcast
WATCH: Police Catch Wayward Kangaroo Hanging Out at Fla. Swimming Pool

'I actually see a kangaroo. It's kind of a large kangaroo. We got him closed in the pool gate area...'

(Headline USA A wayward kangaroo was corralled safely by sheriff’s deputies Thursday after it was spotted hopping around the pool area of a Tampa, Florida, apartment complex.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office released video and still photos of the kangaroo, including some footage shot from a helicopter.

The agency also released audio of a female resident of the complex calling in to report it.

“I actually see a kangaroo,” the unidentified woman said in the call.

“It’s kind of a large kangaroo,” she added. “We got him closed in the pool gate area.”

Deputies were able to figure out the animal’s owner and reunite them after checking for its proper registration, the agency said in a Facebook post.

No injuries to the kangaroo or any people were reported.

Although escaped kangaroos might seem a once-in-a-lifetime occurrence for some, the phenomenon appears to happen with some regularity in Florida.

According to the Miami Herald, a loose kangaroo hopped its way around Fort Lauderdale in July 2020 before police recaptured it and handed it over to the South Florida Wildlife Center.

Adapted from reporting by the Associated Press

