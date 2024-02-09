Quantcast
Dem. Mass. Gov. Nominates Ex-‘Girlfriend’ to State’s Highest Court

'There is no one more qualified or better prepared to serve on the Supreme Judicial Court than Justice Wolohojian...'

Posted by Dmytro "Henry" Aleksandrov
Emergency Shelter-Migrants
Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey declares a state of emergency Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023 in Boston, citing the influx of illegal immigrants. / PHOTO: AP

(Dmytro “Henry” AleksandrovHeadline USA) Gov. Maura Healey, DMass., nominated a woman with whom she previously engaged in a romantic relationship to fill a vacancy in the highest court in the state.

Justice David Lowy announced earlier this month that he was retiring from the Supreme Judicial Court to accept a position at the University of Massachusetts, according to the Blaze Media. As a result of this, on Feb. 7, 2024, Healey, 52, announced that she had nominated state Appeals Court Associate Justice Gabrielle Wolohojian, 63, to fill the seat.

“There is no one more qualified or better prepared to serve on the Supreme Judicial Court than Justice Wolohojian,” she wrote in her statement, further claiming that Wolohojian “has an exceptional understanding of the law” and that “her work is widely respected by members of the bench and bar.”

In addition to Healey’s statement, retired Associate Justice Geraldine Hines also issued a statement, in which Hines claimed that Wolohojian is “uniquely qualified” for the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court and that she has demonstrated “the ability to accept and coax consensus from the inevitable debates that arise” among its seven justices.

However, Healey never bothered to mention in her statement that she previously engaged in a romantic relationship with Wolohojian. Healey and Wolohojian met at the Hale & Dorr that is also known as WilmerHale, a law firm, and began “dating” in 2007.

The two moved in together and shared a home in the Charlestown area of Boston. The two were still romantically involved back in 2015 when Healey was state attorney general. They broke up since then.

Wolohojian was appointed to the Appeals Court by Democrat Deval Patrick, who served as governor of Massachusetts from 2007 until 2015, during his first year in office. Since then, Wolohojian has reportedly heard 2,700 appeals and authored more than 900 decisions.

Her nomination to the Supreme Judicial Court will first go to the nine members of the Governor’s Council for consideration and then a confirmation vote.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner without the permission of the copyright owner. To inquire about licensing content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
