Quantcast
Thursday, February 8, 2024

Hawaii Supreme Court Snubs 2nd Amendment, Looks to Pre-U.S. Days in Gun Ruling

'Sounds like the Hawaii Supreme Court doesn't even want to be a part of the United States, in this rejection of not just the Second Amendment but their culture and understanding of the Constitution...'

Posted by Editor 1
Hawaii Supreme Court
Hawaii Supreme Court / IMAGE: hawaiicourts vis YouTube

(Kim Jarrett , The Center Square) A ruling by the Hawaii Supreme Court saying “there is no state constitutional right to carry a firearm in public” drew praise from the state’s attorney general and criticism from people across the U.S.

Hawaii’s history “does not include a society where armed people move about the community to possibly combat the deadly aims of others,” the court’s 53-page ruling said.

“The spirit of Aloha clashes with a federally-mandated lifestyle that lets citizens walk around with deadly weapons during day-to-day activities,” it added.

The court’s decision was based on a case brought by Christopher Wilson, who was cited by police in 2017 on several charges after he told police he was carrying an unregistered gun, according to the ruling.

Wilson challenged the conviction, saying he was carrying the gun for self-defense.

In later filings, Wilson’s attorneys cited a 2022 U.S. Supreme Court ruling, New York State Rifle & Pistol Association v. Bruen, in which the justices said carrying a firearm in public is a constitutional right.

The court’s decision upheld “the constitutionality of state ‘place to keep’ firearms laws, which generally prohibit carrying a firearm in public unless licensed to do so,” state Attorney General Anne Lopez said.

“Gun violence is a serious problem, and commonsense tools like licensing and registration have an important role to play in addressing that problem,” Lopez added. “More broadly, Justice Eddins’ thoughtful and scholarly opinion for the court provides an important reminder about the crucial role that state courts play in our federal system.”

Hawaii has aimed at stricter gun laws. Gov. Josh Green signed a bill in June that banned the carrying of concealed weapons in what are called “sensitive places.” That includes hospitals, schools and government buildings. The law went into effect on Jan. 1.

Iowa Sen. Joni Ernst criticized the court’s decision on social media.

“The ‘Spirit of Aloha’ does not give any court the ability to override our constitutional #2A rights,” Ernst tweeted. “This is absolutely disgraceful.”

Kostas Moros, an attorney with the California Rifle & Pistol Association, also dissected the bizarre ruling in a lengthy Twitter thread.

“Sounds like the Hawaii Supreme Court doesn’t even want to be a part of the United States, in this rejection of not just the Second Amendment but their culture and understanding of the Constitution,” he tweeted.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner without the permission of the copyright owner. To inquire about licensing content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
WATCH: Police Catch Wayward Kangaroo Hanging Out at Fla. Swimming Pool
Next article
Jury: Mark Steyn Must Pay Notorious Climate Alarmist $1M in Defamation Lawsuit

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com