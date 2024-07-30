Quantcast
Tuesday, July 30, 2024

WATCH: Panicked Cops Surrounded Shooter before Assassination Attempt, w/ Trump on Stage

'There’s somebody in this building...'

Posted by Ken Silva

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) A man identifying himself as Dave Stewart has released new footage of the July 13 Trump assassination attempt, showing that panicked local police officers had alleged shooter Thomas Crooks surrounded while Donald Trump was on stage speaking—and seconds before Crooks opened fire.

“There’s somebody in this building,” Stewart can be heard saying.

He was right. One of the counter snipers who spotted Crooks left his second-floor perch to move through the first floor of the building to shadow Crooks, who was outside, and keep eyes on him. But the sniper, Greg Nicol, reportedly lost sight of Crooks as the counter sniper made his way down to the building’s first level.

Seconds later, shots rang out. Trump was shot in the ear, a firefighter was killed and at least two others were hospitalized with severe injuries.

Stewart also captured footage of the aftermath. Eventually, a federal agent approached him and took a picture of his driver’s license, he said.

Later, the same federal agent was captured by local police body cameras, talking about others who were detained.

“Those people detained were filming. Maybe they were involved; maybe they weren’t. The guys that saw them filming were like, ‘Oh they were filming us then, filming the guy on the roof, and then filming us. And when shots started firing, they tried to run away,’” the fed said, recounting a conversation he apparently had with other law enforcement agents.

“But isn’t that what everyone would do who had a phone? I’m not saying they’re not involved, but you know what I mean? I’ve got no problem detaining them, but … Detain them, find out what they know and who they are, whatever. But I’m trying to get clear information to get back to DC. So, we’ve got one shooter—deceased,” he added.

Stewart said he was arrested and his phone confiscated by the FBI. He posted the footage as soon as the FBI returned the phone to him, he said.

Lawmakers will have a chance to ask more questions about the incident Tuesday at a joint Senate hearing, where FBI Deputy Director Paul Abbate and Secret Service Acting Director Ronald L. Rowe are set to testify.

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at twitter.com/jd_cashless.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
IRS Employees Owe $50M, Despite Monitoring Americans’ Money
Next article
Report: Local Cop, Not Secret Service, Stopped the Trump Shooter

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com