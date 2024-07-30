WATCH: Panicked Cops Surrounded Shooter before Assassination Attempt, w/ Trump on Stage

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) A man identifying himself as Dave Stewart has released new footage of the July 13 Trump assassination attempt, showing that panicked local police officers had alleged shooter Thomas Crooks surrounded while Donald Trump was on stage speaking—and seconds before Crooks opened fire.

“There’s somebody in this building,” Stewart can be heard saying.

Someone gifted me a premium membership! I can upload longer videos here now. Thanks for all the birthday wishes my friends 🙂 It was a good one I'll get working on the next part in the morning. Goodnight everyone! pic.twitter.com/gvSKZZt39T — Dave (@realDJStew724) July 29, 2024

He was right. One of the counter snipers who spotted Crooks left his second-floor perch to move through the first floor of the building to shadow Crooks, who was outside, and keep eyes on him. But the sniper, Greg Nicol, reportedly lost sight of Crooks as the counter sniper made his way down to the building’s first level.

Seconds later, shots rang out. Trump was shot in the ear, a firefighter was killed and at least two others were hospitalized with severe injuries.

Stewart also captured footage of the aftermath. Eventually, a federal agent approached him and took a picture of his driver’s license, he said.

Later, the same federal agent was captured by local police body cameras, talking about others who were detained.

“Those people detained were filming. Maybe they were involved; maybe they weren’t. The guys that saw them filming were like, ‘Oh they were filming us then, filming the guy on the roof, and then filming us. And when shots started firing, they tried to run away,’” the fed said, recounting a conversation he apparently had with other law enforcement agents.

🚨Recently released body cam footage reveals that law enforcement detained multiple people after the Trump assassination attempt🚨

"Those people detained were filming. Maybe they were involved; maybe they weren’t…" pic.twitter.com/pZudrrv5L7 — Headline USA (@HeadlineUSA) July 26, 2024

“But isn’t that what everyone would do who had a phone? I’m not saying they’re not involved, but you know what I mean? I’ve got no problem detaining them, but … Detain them, find out what they know and who they are, whatever. But I’m trying to get clear information to get back to DC. So, we’ve got one shooter—deceased,” he added.

Stewart said he was arrested and his phone confiscated by the FBI. He posted the footage as soon as the FBI returned the phone to him, he said.

Lawmakers will have a chance to ask more questions about the incident Tuesday at a joint Senate hearing, where FBI Deputy Director Paul Abbate and Secret Service Acting Director Ronald L. Rowe are set to testify.

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at twitter.com/jd_cashless.