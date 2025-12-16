WATCH: Brown University Shooter Still At Large as Police Enlist Public’s Help

(The Center Square) Rhode Island authorities are enlisting the public’s help as they search for the lone gunman in this weekend’s shooting at Brown University, which left two people dead and nine injured.

The attack occurred Saturday in Providence, R.I., at the Ivy League school’s engineering building as students were taking final exams, authorities said. The victims included Ella Cook, a 19-year-old Brown sophomore and vice president of the Brown College Republicans club, and Mukhammad Aziz Umurzokov, who finished studies at Midlothian Highschool in Chesterfield County, Va., earlier this year.

But nearly three days after the shooting, the suspect remains at large, and Monday night, authorities turned to the public for help identifying the gunman.

At a live-streamed briefing for reporters, they displayed several video clips showing a person dressed in dark clothing with a face mask and hoodie taken before the shooting. Authorities said the suspect is believed to be “armed and dangerous.”

#BREAKING: The FBI and @ProvidenceRIPD are releasing new images of a person of interest in the mass shooting at Brown University on 12/13/25. The #FBI is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the identification, arrest, and conviction of the individual.… pic.twitter.com/OhpnsN9fds — FBI Boston (@FBIBoston) December 15, 2025

“We’re asking the public for assistance and identifying this individual,” Providence Police Chief Oscar Perez said. “If you have any information, we are asking you to come forward.”

Providence PD asks for public’s help finding Brown University shooter on Dec. 15, 2025. Source: City of Providence Mayor Brett Smiley.

Perez said the suspect used a 9 mm handgun and fired “several” rounds during the shooting. He said a motive for the shooting wasn’t immediately clear, and he declined to say if any victims were targeted by the shooter.

“What I can tell you is that this individual definitely targeted Brown University,” Perez said. “I can also tell you that obviously it’s something that we’re looking into … if there was anything else that he was targeting … but it’s all open.”

Federal Bureau of Investigation Director Kash Patel has pledged to devote federal resources to the investigation, and the agency announced Monday it is offering a $50,000 reward for information about the shooter.

“While we mourn the devastating loss of the victims in those who were critically injured, the FBI and its partners are dedicated to honoring their memory through a meticulous investigation,” FBI Special Agent in Charge Ted Docks said at Monday’s briefing. “We’re renewing our call for the public’s assistance in seeking any and all information about the shooter. No amount of information is too small, or irrelevant.”

Authorities briefly detained a “person of interest” on Sunday night but said the man was released because the evidence no longer supported keeping him in custody. Authorities were forced to apologize after the name of the potential suspect was leaked to the press. Perez said authorities have developed a “new lead” based on the video evidence.

🚨2/4 We are requesting the public's assistance in identifying a person of interest in Saturday's incident at Brown University. Please share these video clips and direct all tips to 401-272-3121 or https://t.co/8a1yEMYJya pic.twitter.com/5hLiqRDtC4 — Providence Police (@ProvidenceRIPD) December 15, 2025

“It’s all hands on deck,” Perez said. “This is a very active and very complex investigation. We are at the 49th hour, and there’s no one who wants to put this individual in handcuffs more than us.”

Gov. Dan McKee said Monday his administration has deployed more state police officers and devoted additional resources to the investigation and sought to reassure a wary public that the suspect would be apprehended.

“Everything that is physically possible is being done,” he told reporters. “We want to see the individual who pulled the trigger on these young kids identified, apprehended and brought to justice.”