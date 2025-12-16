Bar Association Targets Hunter Biden’s Law License

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) A Connecticut judge disbarred Hunter Biden on Monday, citing the disgraced former first son’s violations of state rules of professional conduct.

The disbarment order, signed by Judge Patrick Carroll III, followed a complaint filed in September by the Office of Chief Disciplinary Counsel and came nearly five years after Hunter’s tax affairs came under federal scrutiny.

In 2023, then-President Joe Biden’s own DOJ secured a grand jury indictment charging Hunter with tax violations and lying on a federal gun purchase form.

Prosecutors alleged that Hunter failed to pay millions in taxes and falsely checked “no” on the gun purchase form when asked whether he used or was addicted to illegal drugs.

Hunter was ultimately convicted on the gun-related charge and later pleaded guilty to the tax offenses. He faced up to 17 years in federal prison before being pardoned by his father.

According to state records reviewed by Headline USA, Hunter was admitted to the Connecticut bar on April 25, 1997, one year after graduating from Yale Law School.

His law license was previously suspended over the years for administrative failures, including unpaid fees.

Politico reported that Biden and his attorney, Ross Garber, agreed to the suspension while admitting no wrongdoing.

It also follows similar action by the Washington, D.C., bar, which previously suspended Biden’s law license over the same conduct for which Hunter was convicted.

Read the Connecticut complaint below.

Complaint by Office of Chief Disciplinary Counsel Against Hunter Biden by Luis Cornelio