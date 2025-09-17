Wednesday, September 17, 2025

WaPo Columnist Fired Over Performance Issues, Not Just Kirk Comments

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Washington Post
People walk by the One Franklin Square Building, home of the Washington Post newspaper, in downtown Washington. / PHOTO: AP

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) The Washington Post fired embattled columnist Karen Attiah over “documented performance problems”, according to her termination letter, even as she claimed the move was retaliation for her comments about Charlie Kirk.

Attiah announced her ouster in a Substack post Monday, insisting she was targeted for speaking “out against political violence, racial double standards, and America’s apathy toward guns.”

She also resurfaced a Bluesky post where she attributed a fabricated quote to Kirk, falsely claiming he once said: “Black women do not have the brain processing power to be taken seriously. You have to go steal a white person’s slot.”

Several left-leaning outlets ran  headlines claiming she was fired solely because of her comments about Kirk.

But her termination letter shows the Kirk remarks were only the final straw on top of a pattern of problems..

“The poor judgment exhibited by your public comments regarding Charlie Kirk arise against the backdrop of documented performance concerns, which have been raised with you,” the letter stated.

“Given these concerns, and in light of your recent unacceptable Bluesky posts, we cannot tolerate the risk your performance poses to The Post,” it added.

While the letter did not the exact performance issues, it undermines Attiah’s media narrative that she was targeted simply for speaking out against violence.

She did not immediately respond to Headline USA’s request for comment sent via her online course website.

