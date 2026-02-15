Sunday, February 15, 2026

Walz’s $10M Anti‑ICE Loans Initiate COVID Fraud Comparisons

'We're going to be proposing a reinstitution of our small business emergency fund. It's what we used very successfully during COVID...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Tim Walz
Tim Walz / IMAGE: @townhallcom via Twitter

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Embattled Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz’s $10 million forgivable loan plan for businesses purportedly affected by ICE operations sparked immediate criticism and comparisons to Minnesota’s pandemic-era fraud scandal. 

Walz announced the program during a Thursday press conference in response to the Trump administration’s withdrawal of federal agents from the state. 

Critics, including Republican lawmakers, quickly warned Walz’s program will open the door to widespread abuse, echoing the massive fraud tied to a similar COVID-era program. 

At the press conference, Walz said, “We’re going to be proposing a reinstitution of our small business emergency fund. It’s what we used very successfully during COVID … We’re going to be proposing a first-time $10 million one-time targeted loans.” 

Walz framed the loans as a way to provide “breathing room” for businesses to maintain payrolls, claiming it could take “three” to “six months” for the state to fully recover from ICE’s presence. 

State GOP Sen. Michael Holmstrom delivered a swift rebuke of the $10 million loan program, writing on X: “This is an immediate NO from me. MN taxpayers do not deserve to have more money stolen from them.” 

Holmstrom’s criticism appears to point to Minnesota’s COVID‑19‑era relief program, which was later exposed for massive fraud involving some Somali American business owners and even prompted federal intervention under President Donald Trump. 

During the pandemic, federal prosecutors stepped in after businesses exploited a federally backed reimbursement program by submitting invoices for meals that never existed. Worse still, some of the businesses themselves were entirely fabricated. 

Altogether, the pandemic-era fraud cost the federal government an estimated $1 billion to $9 billion. 

Copyright 2025. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Colombian Nationals in Skid Row Say Life Was Better Back Home  

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2025 HeadlineUSA.com