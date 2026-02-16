Sunday, February 15, 2026

Stephen A. Smith Offers Strongest Hint Yet at White House Bid

'I'm not worried about a debate one bit. Not even a little bit...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Stephen A. Smith
Stephen A. Smith / IMAGE: ESPN via YouTube

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) ESPN personality and podcast host Stephen A. Smith has for months flirted with the idea of running for president in 2028, but on Sunday, he offered his strongest signal yet that he may enter the race. 

Appearing on CBS News Sunday Morning, Smith said he is giving “strong consideration” to seeking the Democratic nomination ahead of the 2028 general election. 

“I will confess to you: I’m giving strong consideration to being on that debate stage for 2027,” Smith told CBS host Robert Costa, referring to the first primary debate. 

“I’ve got this year coming up, 2026, to think about it, to study, to know the issues, etc., because I don’t know everything. But I am going to spend this year thinking about that before I make a decision as to what I want to do,” Smith added. 

Costa jokingly responded that Smith had “only had a few thousand debate practices over the last few years, right, every morning?” 

The ESPN host replied, “I’m not worried about a debate one bit. Not even a little bit.” 

Sunday’s comments are the latest indication that he could enter the race. He has also said he would run if he saw candidates he views as unfit. 

“I hope somebody from the Democratic Party steps up. I hope I light a fire under them and get a more qualified individual in this mix, so people can stop asking me this stuff and I can enjoy my life,” Smith said during an interview on Fox News’s Hannity in April 2025. 

Smith’s talk of a presidential bid has been well-received even by President Donald Trump. 

“I love watching him. He’s got great entertainment skills, which is very important. People watch him,” Trump said during a NewsNation town hall in 2025. “I’ve been pretty good at picking people and picking candidates, and I will tell you, I’d love to see him run.” 

Copyright 2025. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Walz’s $10M Anti‑ICE Loans Initiate COVID Fraud Comparisons
Next article
Detroit Police Chief Targets Officers Allegedly Coordinating with ICE

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2025 HeadlineUSA.com