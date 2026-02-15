Sunday, February 15, 2026

Colombian Nationals in Skid Row Say Life Was Better Back Home  

'We thought that our lives were going to change, and not live like dogs...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
illegal immigration
Venezuelan migrant Genesis Rodriguez applies make up after waking up at the campsite outside Sacred Heart Church in downtown El Paso, Texas. / PHOTO: AP

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) A group of self-described Colombian nationals said life was better in their home country than in California’s Skid Row, where they now reside in tents. 

The individuals were interviewed by 23-year-old independent journalist Nick Shirley, whose videos have gone viral for documenting fraud allegations in Minnesota. 

The unidentified interviewees, some of whom said they had children, live out of tents in Skid Row, a Los Angeles neighborhood infamous for its homeless population, drug use and crime. 

“We thought that our lives were going to change, and not live like dogs,” a man said in Spanish.  His Spanish accent sounded more Venezuelan, though he may have previously lived in Colombia before coming to the U.S. 

“We aren’t animals. We are human beings, but damn, look at the kids. We got children here. A little baby,” that man added. 

Shirley then knelt to interview a child and a woman who were inside a green tent. 

“Did you know life was going to be like this when you crossed the border?” Shirley asked a woman. She replied, “no.” 

Shirley then asked the child, identified as Dylan, whether he enjoyed living in the U.S. 

“No,” the child replied. 

The video then cuts to Shirley asking the first individual whether his quality of life has improved in the U.S. compared to Colombia. 

“In Colombia. Here? 1,000 times in Colombia?” the man replied. 

 It is not immediately clear when the individuals entered the U.S. It is also unclear when Shirley will release the full episode of the interview. 

The interview is not the first time foreign nationals have been documented living in Skid Row. The issue has persisted since Joe Biden took office in 2021. 

Copyright 2025. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Canadian Mass Shooter ‘Went Crazy’ after Taking Shrooms; Was on Law Enforcement’s Radar

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2025 HeadlineUSA.com