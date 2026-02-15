Colombian Nationals in Skid Row Say Life Was Better Back Home  

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) A group of self-described Colombian nationals said life was better in their home country than in California’s Skid Row, where they now reside in tents.

The individuals were interviewed by 23-year-old independent journalist Nick Shirley, whose videos have gone viral for documenting fraud allegations in Minnesota.

The unidentified interviewees, some of whom said they had children, live out of tents in Skid Row, a Los Angeles neighborhood infamous for its homeless population, drug use and crime.

“We thought that our lives were going to change, and not live like dogs,” a man said in Spanish. His Spanish accent sounded more Venezuelan, though he may have previously lived in Colombia before coming to the U.S.

“We aren’t animals. We are human beings, but damn, look at the kids. We got children here. A little baby,” that man added.

🚨 Migrant children living in tents on California streets Skid Row is the most densely populated area of homeless in America, most are adults but there are also CHILDREN who are living on these streets surrounded by drugs and chaos Tragic scenes from California streets pic.twitter.com/ZQY6ZSuBZJ — Nick shirley (@nickshirleyy) February 13, 2026

Shirley then knelt to interview a child and a woman who were inside a green tent.

“Did you know life was going to be like this when you crossed the border?” Shirley asked a woman. She replied, “no.”

Shirley then asked the child, identified as Dylan, whether he enjoyed living in the U.S.

“No,” the child replied.

The video then cuts to Shirley asking the first individual whether his quality of life has improved in the U.S. compared to Colombia.

“In Colombia. Here? 1,000 times in Colombia?” the man replied.

It is not immediately clear when the individuals entered the U.S. It is also unclear when Shirley will release the full episode of the interview.

The interview is not the first time foreign nationals have been documented living in Skid Row. The issue has persisted since Joe Biden took office in 2021.