Walz Caught in Another ‘Stolen Valor’ Moment on His Embellished Résumé

(Headline USA) Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz was caught lying about his record once again—this time about an award from the Chamber of Commerce he claimed to have received.

In 2005, when Walz launched his first campaign for Congress, he claimed in his campaign biography that he was “named the Outstanding Young Nebraskan by the Nebraska Chamber of Commerce for his service in the education, military and small business communities,” according to an archived version of the website.

However, Walz never received this accolade.

The president of the Nebraska Chamber of Commerce at the time, Barry Kennedy, even blasted Walz in 2006 for misrepresenting his credentials.

“We researched this matter and can confirm that you have not been the recipient of any award from the Nebraska Chamber of Commerce,” Kennedy wrote at the time.

“I am not going to draw a conclusion about your intentions by including this line in your biography,” he added. “However, we respectfully request that you remove any reference to our organization as it could be considered an endorsement of your candidacy.”

The Nebraska Chamber of Commerce went on to endorse Walz’s opponent in the race, Rep. Gil Gutknecht, R-Minn.

Walz’s campaign eventually did correct his biography, noting that he received an award from the Nebraska Junior Chamber of Commerce.

A spokesperson for Walz’s campaign claimed at the time that the embellishment was just a “typographical error.”

When asked about the incident, the Harris–Walz campaign refused to say whether the misrepresentation had been deliberate.

“Governor Walz speaks the way real people speak—openly and off the cuff,” the campaign said in a statement.

“The American people appreciate that Gov. Walz tells it like it is and doesn’t talk like a politician, and they appreciate the difference between someone who occasionally misspeaks and a pathological liar like Donald Trump,” it projected.



Walz has come under fire for lying about his record on multiple occasions, most notably in regards to his military service, when he falsely claimed that he saw combat in the Middle East even though he retired from the National Guard right as his unit was set to deploy.