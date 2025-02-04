Quantcast
Tuesday, February 4, 2025

Waffle House Adds 50-Cent Surcharge for Eggs as Biden Bird Flu Shortage Continues

'While we hope these price fluctuations will be short-lived, we cannot predict how long this shortage will last...'

Waffle House
Waffle House / PHOTO: AP

(Headline USA) The Waffle House restaurant chain is putting a 50 cent per egg surcharge in place due to the biggest bird flu outbreak in a decade.

The 24-7 restaurant said that the resulting egg shortage has led to a dramatic increase in its costs.

Tone-deaf Democrats, including House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., sought to score political points by pinning the egg shortage on President Donald Trump after just a week into his presidency.

However, many promptly called out the Democrat talking point, noting that the Biden administration had, in fact, created the problem.

The bird flu epidemic has forced farmers to slaughter millions of chickens a month, pushing U.S. egg prices to more than double their cost in the summer of 2023. And it appears there may be no relief in sight with Easter approaching.

The average price per dozen eggs nationwide hit $4.15 in December. That’s not quite as high as the $4.82 record set two years ago, but the Agriculture Department predicts egg prices are going to soar another 20% this year.

The Waffle House, a reliable source of a cheap breakfast, said that its egg surcharge became effective this week and that it applies to all of its menus. The restaurant’s two-egg breakfast, which comes with toast and a side, was listed at $7.75 on Tuesday.

“While we hope these price fluctuations will be short-lived, we cannot predict how long this shortage will last,” the company said.

The company continues to monitor egg prices and said that it would adjust or remove the surcharge as market conditions allow.

The H5N1 bird flu has been spreading widely among wild birds, poultry, cows and other animals. Its growing presence in the environment increases the chances that people will be exposed, and potentially catch it, officials have said, though it remains rare.

There have been 67 confirmed bird-flu infections of humans in the U.S. since 2024, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Health officials urge anyone who has contact with sick or dead birds to take precautions, including respiratory and eye protection and gloves when handling poultry.

Waffle House, based in Georgia, has more than 1,900 locations in 25 states.

Adapted from reporting by the Associated Press

