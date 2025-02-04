Chicago Aldermen Blast Mayor over Immigration

(Maire Clayton, Headline USA) Several Chicago aldermen slammed Democrat Mayor Brandon Johnson after he has stated he would not be working with President Donald Trump’s administration on immigration.

The aldermen appeared on Fox News Digital where they made the comments.

Alderman Ray Lopez believes Johnson only cares about “hyper-liberal white progressives” in the democrat city.

“He’s not concerned about African-Americans, he’s not concerned about Latinos, and he’s absolutely not concerned about undocumented Mexicans who will bear the brunt of his actions,” he noted. “He is playing the game of chicken with their lives, and it’s disgusting.”

Alderman Nick Sposato expressed a similar sentiment as well.

“The mayor is a friend of mine. He’s way left. I’m way right. I don’t know why he’s not listening to the people,” Sposato told the outlet. “I got to believe the majority of the people don’t want these bad people protected in our city and our state and our country.”

Johnson was not the only government official to go against Trump’s immigration plan.

Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey bluntly stated he refuses to work with Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

“I am not going to be working with ICE,” the mayor said. “My administration will not work with ICE.”