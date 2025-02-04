Chicago Aldermen Blast Mayor over Immigration

(Maire Clayton, Headline USA) Several Chicago aldermen slammed Democrat Mayor Brandon Johnson after he has stated he would not be working with President Donald Trump’s administration on immigration.
The aldermen appeared on Fox News Digital where they made the comments.
Alderman Ray Lopez believes Johnson only cares about “hyper-liberal white progressives” in the democrat city.
“He’s not concerned about African-Americans, he’s not concerned about Latinos, and he’s absolutely not concerned about undocumented Mexicans who will bear the brunt of his actions,” he noted. “He is playing the game of chicken with their lives, and it’s disgusting.”
Alderman Nick Sposato expressed a similar sentiment as well.
“The mayor is a friend of mine. He’s way left. I’m way right. I don’t know why he’s not listening to the people,” Sposato told the outlet. “I got to believe the majority of the people don’t want these bad people protected in our city and our state and our country.”
Johnson was not the only government official to go against Trump’s immigration plan.
Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey bluntly stated he refuses to work with Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
“I am not going to be working with ICE,” the mayor said. “My administration will not work with ICE.”
Denver Mayor Mike Johnston made comments earlier in January that he believes there should be places to provide sanctuary for illegal immigrants.
He previously claimed he would be willing to go to jail over Trump’s crackdown on migrants.
While some Democrats fight the new administration, New York City Mayor Eric Adams embraced it and met with Trump’s “border czar” Tom Homan in December 2024 to discuss how the two could work together.
Homan told ABC News about his nonsense approach to illegal immigration.
“It’s not OK to violate the laws of this country,” he told the outlet. “We have millions of people standing in line, taking the test, doing their background investigation, paying the fees that want to come in the right way.”