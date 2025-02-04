Quantcast
Tuesday, February 4, 2025

Anonymous FBI Agents Sue to Prevent Trump from Knowing Their Roles in J6, Mar-a-Lago Raid

'Plaintiffs reasonably fear that all or parts of this list might be published by allies of President Trump...'

Posted by Ken Silva
FBI
The Federal Bureau of Investigation building headquarters is seen in Washington. / PHOTO: AP

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) Nine anonymous FBI agents filed a lawsuit Tuesday to prevent the Trump administration from learning their roles in the bureau’s Jan. 6 cases, as well as their involvement in the August 2022 raid on Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach.

The FBI agents filed their lawsuit on the heels of Acting Deputy Attorney General Emil Bove ordering FBI Acting Director Brian Driscoll to review thousands of agents and other bureau employees for potential termination.

The nine anonymous FBI agents said they were sent a survey on Sunday, asking them to explain their roles in the Jan. 6 cases and the Mar-a-Lago raid.

“Some Plaintiffs were required to fill out the survey themselves, others were told that their supervisors would be filling out the form. Plaintiffs were informed that the aggregated information is going to be forwarded to upper management,” the FBI agents said in their lawsuit.

“Plaintiffs reasonably fear that all or parts of this list might be published by allies of President Trump, thus placing themselves and their families in immediate danger of retribution by the now pardoned and at-large Jan. 6 convicted felons,” they said, arguing: “Defendant’s gathering, retention, and disclosure of Plaintiffs’ activities related the acts of former President Trump is a violation of Plaintiffs’ rights under the First Amendments to the Constitution.”

The FBI agents asked a federal judge to “enjoin the aggregation, storage, reporting, publication or dissemination of any list or compilation of information that would identify FBI agents and other personnel, and tie them directly to Jan. 6 and Mar-a-Lago case activities.”

Along with airing their grievances, the FBI agents retreaded disinformation about the Jan. 6 case that was spread by the Biden administration.

For example, they said J6ers acted violently at the urging of Donald Trump, when Trump specifically told them to remain peaceful.

The agents also falsely said rioters “caused” the fatality of a law enforcement officer, and that five police officers have died “as a result of what transpired during the Jan. 6 attack.” As has been widely documented, no police officers were killed by protestors. Officer Brian Sicknick was assaulted during the event, but he walked away from the protest and died the next day of natural causes.

Additionally, the lawsuit claimed that “Jan. 6 convicted felons” have leaked their personal info on the “dark web.” Although it’s possible this is true, the agents didn’t provide any evidence.

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.

