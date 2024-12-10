Quantcast
Monday, December 9, 2024

Vox Fires Taylor Lorenz

'Imagine being too crazy for VOX...'

Posted by Dmytro "Henry" Aleksandrov
Taylor Lorenz
Taylor Lorenz / IMAGE: MSNBC via YouTube

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) Vox Media recently fired leftist activist Taylor Lorenz, with some people alleging that Lorenz’s radical rhetoric was the reason.

Semafor reported that Vox decided to end the distribution of Lorenz’s podcast and YouTube show. The contract with Lorenz will expire in early 2025.

The news source noted that Vox fired Lorenz before she justified the murder of UnitedHealthcare’s CEO. However, in one of her Substack posts, Lorenz clarified that she was not defending the assassination but just wanted to make a point about the American healthcare system.

Despite that, conservatives on Twitter reacted to the recent news by pointing out that Lorenz’s recent comments were too radical even for the politically leftist Vox.

“Apparently, it was too much for Vox to have someone on their payroll that thinks, ‘Yes, ‘we’ want insurance executives dead,'” conservative commentator Steve Guest wrote.

Former presidential candidate Ron DeSantis’s campaign consultant, Christina Pushaw, also highlighted Lorenz’s radical beliefs.

“Imagine being too crazy for VOX,” she wrote.

Political commentator Officer Lew also noted that Lorenz, who became infamous for doxxing and canceling people, was canceled by the company where she worked.

“Cancel Queen gets canceled,” he wrote.

Lorenz then wrote on Twitter that the recent news is untrue and that she still works for the outlet.

“No, actually, they are not. My show is still going on, as I explained to [Max Tani, Media Editor at Semafor], though he chose to literally misrepresent things in the most egregious way,” she wrote.

She then published a follow-up post in which she continued claiming that Vox did not fire her.

“Vox cannot make ‘decision not to renew the show’ because I own 100% of the show and all of the IP. Vox did not ‘end its deal’ with me. We have been having ongoing discussions about switching up the format or doing something different with the show in early 2025 when my contract is up, which is something Vox would help me with,” she wrote.

The New York Post reported that a spokesperson for Semafor responded to Lorenz by stating that the report was accurate.

The Post’s source also confirmed that Semafor’s report was true and that Loren’zs deal will expire at the beginning of the next year.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Dems Fast-Track Adam Schiff’s Swearing-In Ceremony Amid Pardon Speculation
Next article
Daniel Penny Celebrates NYC Not Guilty Verdict

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com