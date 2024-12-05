Ex-Journalist Taylor Lorenz Appears to Dox Healthcare CEO after Murder

(Julianna Frieman, Headline USA) Former Washington Post journalist Taylor Lorenz put the CEO of Blue Cross Blue Shield on blast after UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson was shot dead Wednesday in Midtown Manhattan.

Lorenz published the name and photograph of Blue Cross Blue Shield CEO Kim A. Keck in response to an X post from popular culture account Pop Crave, which announced that the insurance company would no longer cover anesthesia for surgeries running overtime in Connecticut, New York and Missouri.

Her post came hours after a masked shooter assassinated the UnitedHealthcare CEO after he exited the Hilton hotel around 6:46 a.m.

“I hope people learn the names of all of these insurance company CEOs and engage in very peaceful letter writing campaigns so that they stop ruthlessly murdering thousands of innocent Americans by denying coverage. Healthcare is a human right. We need universal healthcare now,” Lorenz wrote below her perceived dog whistle post to go after the Blue Cross Blue Shield CEO.

On her Bluesky Social account, Lorenz was more direct and wrote, “And people wonder why we want these executives dead.”

Popular X user Libs of TikTok, who was doxxed by Lorenz in 2022, called out the former Washington Post journalist’s “completely unhinged” threat against the Blue Cross Blue Shield CEO.

Following Thompson’s murder, Lorenz reposted various anecdotes from X users who said they were denied coverage from UnitedHealthcare.

She suggested her “entire feed” on the social media platform consisted of people rejoicing after the insurance company CEO was killed, posting a before-and-after meme of smiling people.

“It’s so interesting and telling what ‘journalists’ covering this story consider violence and what they don’t,” Lorenz wrote Thursday morning on X.

Conservative social media users called out Lorenz for her perceived threat against Keeks and other healthcare CEOs, including podcaster Tim Pool.

“Holy f**k,” Pool wrote. “Taylor Lorenz straight up saying she wants Healthcare CEOs dead.”

Journalist Claire Lehmann said she had no idea Lorenz “was this crazy.”

“I got banned from BlueSky for declaring that there are only two genders. Taylor Lorenz is inciting acts of terrorism and it’s okay because she is on the right team,” The Dossier publisher Jordan Schachtel wrote.

Political commentator Glenn Beck slammed Lorenz for characterizing the insurance company CEO’s murder as a form of “justice.”

“The gunning down of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson wasn’t ‘justice’, as some like @TaylorLorenz have suggested,” Beck wrote. “It was VENGEANCE masquerading as righteousness. That is incredibly DANGEROUS.”

Julianna Frieman is a freelance writer published by the Daily Caller, Headline USA, The Federalist, and The American Spectator. Follow her on Twitter at @JuliannaFrieman.