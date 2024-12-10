Daniel Penny Celebrates NYC Not Guilty Verdict

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) Daniel Penny, a U.S. Marine found not guilty in a New York City manslaughter trial, was recently spotted celebrating his victory with his defense lawyers in a bar.

A New York Post reporter found Penny and his lawyers, Thomas Kenniff and Steven Raiser, at Stone Street Tavern in the Financial District (southern part of Manhattan) hours after a jury acquitted him of criminally negligent homicide in the death of Jordan Neely.

The news source added that the group eventually went to another bar in Midtown.

When the reporter asked Penny how he was doing, Penny said, “Great,” before his lawyers kept him away from the reporter to answer any remaining questions.

“He’ll be looking to resume, get his life back together,” Kenniff stated. “[In a] situation like this, we savor victory, but all the harm that has been done to him just doesn’t vanish. That’s true of anyone who is falsely accused.”

Kenniff also stated that Penny and his legal team were not surprised by the verdict.

“I’m not surprised [by the verdict] in the sense that on Day 1, we knew that we believed he would be exonerated because the evidence overwhelmingly supported that,” he said. “When you’re in the midst of it, five days of deliberation, it would be inhuman not to be nervous, not to have anxiety. Were we surprised by how it came down, when it came down, the moment it came down? Sure. But were we surprised by the result? No.”

Conservative journalist Nick Sortor also posted a picture of Penny and his lawyers celebrating the victory in the bar and noted that Penny “definitely deserves a beer or two.”

🚨 NOW: Daniel Penny is out celebrating with his attorneys after being acquitted in NYC He definitely deserves a beer or two! 🍻 Congrats on being a free man Daniel! pic.twitter.com/rsDeovN0A0 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) December 9, 2024

However, leftists who wanted to see Penny behind bars were not celebrating. Earlier on Monday, BLM activists were filmed being angry about the verdict.

NOW: "This is sick!" Protesters arrested as they are outraged over Daniel Penny 'Not Guilty' virdict outside NYC Court. Video by @olgafe_images @FreedomNTV [email protected] to license pic.twitter.com/PDdS7QjJda — Oliya Scootercaster 🛴 (@ScooterCasterNY) December 9, 2024

This kind of reaction resulted in conservatives both on Twitter and in the comments section of the Post’s article suggesting that Penny should leave the city before it’s too late.