Thursday, November 21, 2024

Vivek Ramaswamy to Host DOGEcasts with Elon Musk

'As part of that process, I’m now all in. I’m focused on making sure that we actually accomplish the goal rather than just talking about it...'

Posted by Julianna Frieman
Vivek Ramaswamy
Vivek Ramaswamy / IMAGE: @charliekirk11 via X

(Julianna FriemanHeadline USA) Vivek Ramaswamy announced he and fellow Department of Government Efficiency co-leader Elon Musk will host podcasts detailing their work in the Trump administration.

Ramaswamy said he will put his own weekly podcast on hold as he and Musk join forces to dismantle the bloated U.S. bureaucracy.

In doing so, Ramaswamy and Musk will record what the former presidential candidate called “DOGEcasts” to disclose their progress.

“As part of that process, I’m now all in. I’m focused on making sure that we actually accomplish the goal rather than just talking about it,” Ramaswamy said. “So, to that end, for the next little bit, I’m gonna put a pause on the weekly Truth podcasts.”

Ramaswamy said the purpose of DOGEcasts will be to “provide transparency in what is a once in a generation project.”

“We want to bring the public along with us to lift the curtain, to take us behind the scenes of what actually that waste, fraud and abuse in government looks like,” he explained. “However bad you think it is, it’s probably worse.”

The DOGE co-leader said he and Musk will provide more information about “DOGEcasts” as President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration approaches.

“We don’t want to do this to just expose the problem,” Ramaswamy added. “We want to do it to solve the problem.”

Trump tapped Ramaswamy and Musk to head DOGE on Nov. 12.

The president-elect set a deadline of July 4, 2026—America’s 250th birthday—for the team to make “drastic change” by dismantling government bureaucracy, slashing access regulations, cutting wasteful expenditures and restructuring federal agencies.

Musk announced that all actions of DOGE will be posted publicly for the sake of transparency.

He said the agency will also keep a leaderboard of the “most insanely dumb” wastes of taxpayer dollars as it works to reform the federal government.

Ramaswamy also said that DOGE would “soon begin crowdsourcing” to determine what waste the American people want the agency to target.

Julianna Frieman is a freelance writer published by the Daily Caller, Headline USA, The Federalist, and The American Spectator. Follow her on Twitter at @JuliannaFrieman.

