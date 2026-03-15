Sunday, March 15, 2026

Virginia Dems Shielding Immigrant Child Molester from ICE

The county requires ICE to obtain a judicial warrant before local authorities will transfer an illegal alien into federal custody...

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Immigration and Customs Enforcement
A U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer stands on duty. / PHOTO: AP

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) The adult illegal alien accused of groping several female students at a Virginia high school may benefit from Fairfax County’s policies limiting cooperation with federal immigration authorities. 

Israel Flores Ortiz, a 19-year-old Salvadoran national, was charged with nine counts of assault and battery after allegedly groping at least 12 girls at Fairfax High School, where he attends the 11th grade. 

Authorities said Ortiz had no prior relationship with the victims. Several of the girls told investigators they were randomly targeted and allegedly groped as they walked through the school.

Ortiz remains in state custody after Virginia Judge Dipti Pidikiti-Smith denied his release request despite Soros-funded Fairfax County Commonwealth’s Attorney Steve Descano agreeing to bail. 

Virginia’s ABC 7 News reported Friday that Pidikiti-Smith said the bail request did not properly protect the public. The outlet also noted that the Biden administration allowed Ortiz to enter the U.S. in 2024. 

Critics online slammed Fairfax County Sheriff Stacey Ann Kincaid for allegedly refusing to honor an ICE detainer for Ortiz. 

ICE told ABC 7 that the agency is “calling on Fairfax County to honor our detainer to ensure this violent criminal is removed from our country so he can never claim another victim again.” 

Fairfax County does not describe itself as a sanctuary jurisdiction. However, the county requires ICE to obtain a judicial warrant before local authorities will transfer an illegal alien into federal custody. 

ICE detainers are not judicial warrants, meaning Fairfax County typically does not honor them without a judge’s order. 

“The Board of Supervisors has not designated Fairfax County as a sanctuary county; it complies to the fullest extent required by federal, state or local law with any law enforcement agency requesting criminal law enforcement assistance,” the county said in a statement. 

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