Texas Senator Cornyn Endorsed by Soros-Funded Pastors

(José Niño, Headline USA) Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, is fighting for his political life against Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton in a heated runoff, and he is turning to evangelical pastors for support. Three of those pastors, however, signed onto a pro-amnesty organization that receives funding from George and Alex Soros’s Open Society Foundations, per a report by Breitbart News.

Cornyn rolled out his campaign’s Faith Advisory Council this week. The council features five Texas pastors, including Max Lucado of Oak Hills Church in San Antonio, Dr. Jack Graham of Prestonwood Baptist Church in Plano, and Dr. Gus Reyes, who formerly served at the Texas Baptist Christian Life Commission in Dallas.

Lucado, Graham, and Reyes are all listed as signatories on the Evangelical Immigration Table’s Principles for Immigration Reform. Those principles advocate for establishing “a path toward legal status and/or citizenship for those who qualify and who wish to become permanent residents.”

The Evangelical Immigration Table functions as a project of the National Immigration Forum, a left-wing group that pushes for mass migration and has taken hundreds of thousands of dollars in grants from the Open Society Foundations over the years, financial records show.

Breitbart News reported on the organization’s lobbying efforts back in 2013. That year, the Evangelical Immigration Table stormed Capitol Hill to pressure Republican lawmakers into backing the notorious Gang of Eight amnesty bill. That legislation would have granted amnesty to most of the estimated 11 to 22 million illegal aliens in the country. The group poured a quarter of a million dollars into campaigns urging Americans to call their representatives and demand support for the amnesty plan.

World Relief serves as one of the Evangelical Immigration Table’s leadership organizations. The group lobbies to expand immigration, grant amnesty to illegal aliens, and bring more refugees into the United States. World Relief regularly attacks President Donald Trump’s America First immigration agenda.

The organization recently condemned the Trump administration for a rule that bars migrants from obtaining work permits until they complete their asylum process. World Relief also sent a letter to President Trump, border czar Tom Homan, and members of Congress demanding an end to the administration’s policy of re vetting refugees who have not yet obtained green cards.

Cornyn defended the pastors despite their documented support for amnesty. In a statement, the senator declared that “attacking pastors who have spent decades bringing people to Christ, defending the unborn, and ministering to families in their hardest moments says far more about Ken Paxton’s campaign than it does about them. Texas respects its pastors.”

José Niño is the deputy editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/JoseAlNino