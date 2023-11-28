Quantcast
Monday, November 27, 2023

Videos Show Chaos at Disney w/ Nude Intruder on ‘It’s a Small World’ Ride

'Stop, stop! I need you to stop...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Walt Disney World
A statue of Walt Disney and Micky Mouse stands in front of the Cinderella Castle at the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. / PHOTO: AP

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) A 26-year-old man was apprehended at Disneyland Park in California after causing a stir by parading unclothed around the park’s iconic “It’s a Small World” ride, according to the New York Post. 

Viral footage circulating on Twitter depicted the man disrupting the serene atmosphere of the ride. Initially seen in his underwear, he ventured atop Disney figures and even settled in a replication of the Tah Mahal.

“Stop, stop! I need you to stop,” implored a Disneyland staffer. “Please just stop, you’re going to get hurt.”

Witnesses expressed shock, with one exclaiming, “Oh God, he’s going to break all the stuff,” while another suggested halting the accompanying music. “They should stop the music,” a man declared. 

Another video surfaced, showcasing the man casually relaxing in a small pool of water before proceeding to another area, this time fully nude.

Ashley Esqueda shared her disbelief on Twitter, stating, “I am on Small World and there was a streaker. I cannot believe this [is] happening.” 

Subsequently, law enforcement officials intervened, escorting the man out of the park premises. Onlookers didn’t hold back their disdain, with one individual labeling him an “idiot” for disrupting families at the popular attraction.

The Anaheim Police, according to KTLA, charged the individual with indecent exposure and being under the influence of a controlled substance. The man’s identity remains undisclosed. 

Disneyland, as reported by the Deadline, featured a dedicated “Courtesy” section on its website emphasizing respect and adherence to park rules for an enjoyable experience. 

“We ask all who come to this happy place to treat others with respect, kindness and compassion,” the section read, which was added last year. 

“To help Guests have a safe and enjoyable experience, we regularly update our Disneyland Resort rules. Those who cannot live up to this simple wish or follow our rules may be asked to leave the Disneyland Resort,” the website added. 

