Videos Show Chaos at Disney w/ Nude Intruder on ‘It’s a Small World’ Ride

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) A 26-year-old man was apprehended at Disneyland Park in California after causing a stir by parading unclothed around the park’s iconic “It’s a Small World” ride, according to the New York Post.

Viral footage circulating on Twitter depicted the man disrupting the serene atmosphere of the ride. Initially seen in his underwear, he ventured atop Disney figures and even settled in a replication of the Tah Mahal.

“Stop, stop! I need you to stop,” implored a Disneyland staffer. “Please just stop, you’re going to get hurt.”

Dropping acid at Disneyland all by yourself, handsome? pic.twitter.com/6isUuN4BVK — MØRG∆N//T∆YLØR (@morgvntvylor) November 27, 2023

Witnesses expressed shock, with one exclaiming, “Oh God, he’s going to break all the stuff,” while another suggested halting the accompanying music. “They should stop the music,” a man declared.

Another video surfaced, showcasing the man casually relaxing in a small pool of water before proceeding to another area, this time fully nude.

Ashley Esqueda shared her disbelief on Twitter, stating, “I am on Small World and there was a streaker. I cannot believe this [is] happening.”

Subsequently, law enforcement officials intervened, escorting the man out of the park premises. Onlookers didn’t hold back their disdain, with one individual labeling him an “idiot” for disrupting families at the popular attraction.

FLASH MOUNTAIN: A naked 26-year-old man was arrested at Disneyland Sunday after putting on a performance guests may not have been expecting. https://t.co/yQTsmPybqt pic.twitter.com/Ao1Mk5j8hm — NEWSMAX (@NEWSMAX) November 27, 2023

The Anaheim Police, according to KTLA, charged the individual with indecent exposure and being under the influence of a controlled substance. The man’s identity remains undisclosed.

Disneyland, as reported by the Deadline, featured a dedicated “Courtesy” section on its website emphasizing respect and adherence to park rules for an enjoyable experience.

“We ask all who come to this happy place to treat others with respect, kindness and compassion,” the section read, which was added last year.

“To help Guests have a safe and enjoyable experience, we regularly update our Disneyland Resort rules. Those who cannot live up to this simple wish or follow our rules may be asked to leave the Disneyland Resort,” the website added.