Monday, April 27, 2026

Unearthed Vid in Spanish Shows Cornyn Signaling Support for Amnesty

'Apparently he forgot that we represent American citizens, not illegal aliens...'

Posted by Editor 1
Dreamers
A screenshot from John Cornyn's 2020 campaign video shows 'Dreamer' children saying the Pledge of Allegiance. / IMAGE: @realBrandonGill via X

(Ben Sellers, Headline USA) An unearthed Spanish-language video that appeared to be from the 2020 reelection campaign of Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, shows the RINO lawmaker advocating for amnesty that would allow illegal immigrants admitted by the Obama administration remain in the country indefinitely.

“El Senador John Cornyn firmemente apoya la legalización de los ‘Dreamers,’” the video says, translating to “Senator John Cornyn firmly supports the legalization of the ‘Dreamers.’”

It goes on to say that Cornyn “fights for ALL of Texas.”

“Dreamers” was a euphemism used by the Obama administration to refer to beneficiaries of his controversial Deferred Action on Childhood Arrivals policy, which effectively flouted U.S. immigration law by refusing to deport llegals who met certain age criteria.

The policy fueled a massive surge of unaccompanied minors flooding to the border during Obama’s second term, with a corresponding surge of child sex-trafficking, gang induction and other related crimes.

Cornyn was aware of the problems involving poorly vetted DACA sponsors as early as 2015 but continued to support the unconstitutional amnesty program for his own political advantage.

A separate video posted by conservative activist Scott Presler showed Cornyn speaking on the Senate floor to express his “willingness to continue to negotiate” on a Democrat proposal that included “a path to legal status for DACA recipients.”

Presler also posted two additional videos that showed Cornyn “pushing vaccines” and “advocating for red flag laws” — both positions that would likely be considered anathema among the conservative base that he is now attempting to court in his upcoming bid for reelection.

The emergence of the amnesty video sparked an outrage reaction from Rep. Brandon Gill, R-Texas.

“Apparently he forgot that we represent American citizens, not illegal aliens,” Gill wrote.

“This is absolutely disqualifying,” he added. “I want my country back, and I’m sick of swampy politicians in Washington who are dying to give it away.”

Gill called for Texas Republicans to back state Attorney General Ken Paxton in a May 26 primary runoff between Paxton and Cornyn to secure the Republican senatorial nomination.

Cornyn — with help from Senate Majority Leader John Thune and the Republican Senate Leadership Fund —  outspent Paxton in the initial primary by a margin of $69 million to $4 million, making it the most expensive Senate primary in history, per the New York Times.

Nonetheless, he narrowly triumphed in the March 3 election, beating Paxton by fewer than 27,000 votes in a crowded field of eight contenders. Third-place candidate Rep. Wesley Hunt, R-Texas, drew more than 200,000 votes, or 13% of the overall tally.

With just Paxton and Cornyn competing in the runoff, Paxton is widely favored to draw the bulk of the votes from the more conservative-leaning Hunt.

Some — including Turning Point USA’s chief operating officer, Tyler Bowyer, have expressed frustration that the Republican leadership invested so much in propping up Cornyn while all but ignoring a Virginia special election that may allow Democrats to gerrymander four Republican lawmakers out of their House seats.

Although the Texas runoff is shaping up to be a shadow war between the uniparty establishment and America First outsiders, President Donald Trump has notably withheld an endorsement thus far.

It was widely suspected, prior to the March primary, that he planned to endorse Cornyn in return for help ushering the SAVE Act and other top agenda items through the Senate. But thus far Cornyn has failed to deliver.

Paxton, meanwhile, has indicated that he would continue to fight even if Trump were to call on him to drop out. And, in a unique twist of irony, he referenced as his justification Cornyn’s own calls for Trump to drop out of the 2024 race.

Trump’s forbearance may signal an unspoken preference for Paxton, despite still needing cooperation from Cornyn, Thune and the RINO establishment to move legislation through during the current session.

Yet, a post from Donald Trump Jr. appeared to signal his support of Paxton after he offered to withdraw if Cornyn succeeded in getting the SAVE Act passed.

Ben Sellers is a freelance writer and former editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/realbensellers.

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