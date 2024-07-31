Quantcast
Tuesday, July 30, 2024

Venezuelans Riot over Maduro’s Stolen Election that Used Same Equipment U.S. Does

'It’s going to fall. It’s going to fall. This government is going to fall...'

Posted by Jacob Bruns

(Jacob Bruns, Headline USA) Venzuelan President Nicolás Maduro reportedly arrested and jailed the opposition leader Tuesday following heavily disputed elections that led to a mass public uprising against the socialist despot a eerily similar to that in the United States under President Joe Biden.

Maduro claimed victory against opponent Edmundo González—at least according to a Sunday night statement from Venezuela’s National Electoral Council—after voting machines malfunctioned in favor of Venezuela’s established government in the heated election, Legal Insurrection reported.

According to the report, Maduro received 51% of the vote to win reelection to González’s 44%, despite González leading Maduro by 25% in exit polls.

Notably, the notoriously corrupt nation used Smartmatic-powered vote counting machines, among which are Dominion voting machines—the very same that led some to question the widespread irregularities and lack of security in America’s 2020 election.

The Smartmatic system has been used historically in Venezuela. In a prior election in the nation, the company admitted five years later that it officially tallied one million more votes than were officially cast.

As Smartmatic systems continue to show up in irregular elections, people have naturally begun to grow skeptical of the software.

Outrage on Tuesday led to protests across the nation.

“It’s going to fall. It’s going to fall. This government is going to fall!” some protesters shouted as they walked.

Protesters also tore down a statue of infamous dictator Hugo Chavez, who was Maduro’s predecessor.

Meanwhile, in the U.S., even President Joe Biden—who won in 2020 perhaps largely to Smartmatic voting systems—was questioning the outcome of Venezuela’s recent election.

Joined by Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, Biden said on Tuesday that the Venezuelan government must publish the vote tallies of Sunday’s election.

“The two leaders agreed on the need for immediate release of full, transparent, and detailed voting data,” the White House said in a statement.

As Biden worried about the validity of foreign elections, news broke Sunday that Fulton County—which also relied on Dominion systems—had violated the State of Georgia’s election laws during the 2020 election by failing to verify signatures and double-scanning some ballots.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
DHS: Venezuelan Gang Given ‘Green Light’ to Kill American Police
Next article
Iran Got $16B from Illicit Oil Sales Thanks to Biden Admin; Now Seeks to Return the Favor

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com