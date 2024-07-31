Iran Got $16B from Illicit Oil Sales Thanks to Biden Admin; Now Seeks to Return the Favor

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) It was reported that Iran got nearly $16 billion in profits from its illicit oil trade over just the past several months because both Joe Biden and Kamala Harris never bothered to enforce sanctions against the state.

Mohammad Rezvanifar, the head of Iran’s Customs Administration, said on July 29, 2024, that Tehran exported a total of “$15.7 billion worth of oil in the first four months in the Iranian calendar” year, which lasted from March 21, 2024, to July 22, 2024.

The Washington Free Beacon reported that the country’s state-controlled press said that most of this crude oil was offloaded in China, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, Germany and India.

Iran’s illicit oil trade, which is heavily sanctioned by the United States and other Western nations, became incredibly successful under the Biden-Harris administration, topping around $90 billion as of March of this year. These billions helped the tyrannical regime not only to survive the economic uncertainty but also to fund its network of terror proxies, including Hamas and Hezbollah.

“Policymakers must connect the dots: Iran’s unprecedented oil sales have occurred because, for nearly four years, the Biden-Harris administration stopped enforcing U.S. sanctions. Tehran and its proxies have used this revenue to attack Israel, U.S. troops and global shipping,” Andrea Stricker, a research fellow at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies think tank, said.

The Wall Street Journal reported that the Islamic Republic of Iran is working to sabotage Donald Trump’s presidential campaign over fears that he would put a stop to the current prosperity of the world’s leading state sponsor of terrorism.

An official with the Office of the Director of National Intelligence said during a press briefing that U.S. intelligence has “observed Tehran working to influence the presidential election” because they don’t want Trump to become the leader of the United States once again.

Just a few weeks ago, Iran had planned to act as a “chaos agent” in the election, with the plan only recently being changed to target and damage Trump’s campaign.

The news source reported that Iran is meddling in American elections by using “vast webs of online personas and propaganda mills to spread disinformation” on social media where they are conducting campaigns to show that Trump is supposedly losing the 2024 election.

Among the tactics of the online campaigns are attempts to directly engage with U.S. citizens and influence their thoughts about the election. The Journal reported that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, a designated terrorist organization that answers to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, is believed to be behind the election interference.