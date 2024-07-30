DHS: Venezuelan Gang Given ‘Green Light’ to Kill American Police

(Elias Irizarry, Headline USA) The chief intelligence officer of Homeland Security Investigations sounded the alarm on Tuesday that thousands of members of Venezuela’s deadliest gang have been permitted by their kingpins to commit acts of violence against U.S. police officers.

According to a memo distributed to DHS officers in Chicago, the gang known as Tren de Aragua, was given the “green light” by leaders to fire at law enforcement.

SCOOP: A DHS memo circulating internally is warning officials that the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua has given the ‘green light’ to members to shoot US cops. Cops in Albuquerque, NY, Chicago and Denver are the targets of these threats. More: https://t.co/ma4rkr7OLW pic.twitter.com/F5A3WZ38CZ — Jennie Taer 🎗️ (@JennieSTaer) July 30, 2024

“Credible human sources from Colorado provided information on TdA [Tren de Aragua] giving a ‘green light’ to fire on or attack law enforcement,” the memo said. “As you may know, we have a TdA presence here in Chicago, so please be vigilant.”

Colorado’s capital city, Denver, holds the largest amount of illegal immigrants per capita in the entire country.

“We have zero access to other nations’ criminal databases and with this administration’s uselessness in deterring these criminals, they will keep entering undetected,” a source with the Border Patrol told the New York Post.

In June, a 19-year-old illegal immigrant from Venezuela, Bernardo Raul Castro Mata, was arrested for shooting two officers with the New York Police Department.

Mata told law enforcement that he was recruited by TdA and entered the United States illegally through Texas, spending a year in the country committing crimes until his arrest.

The illegal immigrant also confessed that the gang had been smuggling firearms into shelters by hiding them in bags for mobile food delivery companies, and even admitted to being employed by DoorDash.

The gang has been responsible for a slew of crimes across the United States following the uptick in illegal immigration under the stewardship of border czar Kamala Harris.

In May, federal authorities busted a TdA sex trafficking ring in Louisiana. Prosecutors alleged that victims were trained on how to enter the country by pretending to be asylum seekers.

The murder of 22-year-old college student Laken Riley in Georgia made headlines after it was revealed that the prime suspect was an illegal immigrant with ties to the gang.

To those pushing women to vote for Kamala Harris right now… What about the women that were killed under Kamala as border czar? Rachel Morin, Mollie Tibbetts, Laken Riley These women mattered. Don’t let more Americans fall victim to Kamala. @TPAction_ pic.twitter.com/RkUnxHeFh9 — CaitlinSinclairTV (@CSinclairtv) July 29, 2024

In the wake of the memo’s release, GOP presidential nominee Donald Trump’s campaign released a statement and pinned the blame on Harris.

“Border Czar Kamala Harris is a disgrace who has surrendered complete and total control of the southern border to cartels and terrorists,” said the statement.

“Kamala is dangerously liberal and is intentionally importing millions of illegals in hopes of turning them into Democrat voters, and she doesn’t give a damn about how many Americans are hurt or killed in the process.”

Follow Elias Irizarry at twitter.com/eliasforsc.