Vance Appointed as ‘Fraud Czar’ on Heels of Massive Calif. Crackdown

(Ben Sellers, Headline USA) Move over, Kamala. There’s a new czar in town.

Following in the footsteps of former President Joe Biden in deputizing his vice president to oversee a major policy issue, President Donald Trump named current VP JD Vance as the nation’s new “fraud czar” according to a post Friday on Truth Social.

“It is massive and pervasive, and the job he will be doing, in conjunction with many great people within the Trump Administration, will be a major factor in how great the future of our Country will be,” Trump wrote.

“… The numbers are so large that, if successful, we would literally be able to balance our American Budget,” he added.

Vance’s predecessor, Kamala Harris, was famously appointed to be the “border czar” but openly scoffed at the assignment. More than 10 million illegal immigrants are estimated to have flooded across the southern border on her and Biden’s watch.

In contrast, Vance already convened the first meeting of his fraud task force last week, signaling his intention to treat the new duty responsibility with the utmost seriousness and dedication.

“This is not just the theft of the American people’s money,” he said, according to the Associated Press. “It is also the theft of critical services that the American people rely on.”

The fraud crisis is at least partially connected with the erstwhile open-border policies. In December, YouTube journalist Nick Shirley helped shed light on a massive scandal involving some $250 million in day-care fraud, largely within Minnesota’s Somali immigrant community.

Efforts to crack down on it were met with widespread left-wing resistance, however.

Shirley’s focus has since turned to California, where he recently exposed another $170 billion in apparent abuse using the hospice-care system.

Welcome to Holly Angles Hospice, this is the Learing Center of California's hospice fraud. Fraudsters use:

– Elderly

– Children

– Autistic/disabled They use the most vulnerable to steal millions from hardworking, law-abiding taxpayers while living in luxury END ALL THE FRAUD. pic.twitter.com/LuNq5xwCMn — Nick shirley (@nickshirleyy) March 25, 2026

On Thursday, Vance announced a series of early-morning FBI raids in Los Angeles after uncovering $50 million in hospice and healthcare fraud in the deep-blue city alone.

Among the alleged offenders was a couple accused of ripping off Medicare for $7.5 million in fraudulent hospice claims.

WATCH: CBS Evening News is the only network evening newscast to report on the early morning FBI raid in California, after the discovery of massive hospice fraud. TONY DOKOUPIL: CBS News is first to report the arrest today of a married couple in Southern California accused of… pic.twitter.com/hSAWuv14Zx — Jorge Bonilla (@BonillaJL) April 3, 2026

The czar job presents an opportunity for Vance, the likely frontrunner to succeed Trump in the 2028 presidential race, to go head-to-head on an issue that may prove to be a major vulnerability for some of his top Democratic campaign rivals, including California Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Already, the public outrage over the issue led Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz — who ran against Vance on Harris’s 2024 ticket — to abandon his gubernatorial reelection bid. However, Walz stopped short of resigning and has pleaded ignorance under interrogation, including congressional testimony.

🚨 BREAKING: Four Articles of IMPEACHMENT were just filed against Tim Walz in the Minnesota House GOOD, kick him out of office! 1. Allowed fraud despite being warned

2. Engaged in the coverup

3. Allowed agencies to continue without any further safeguards

4. Allowed safeguards… pic.twitter.com/xcMyljak0Q — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) January 14, 2026

Ben Sellers is a freelance writer and former editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/realbensellers.