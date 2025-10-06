Vance Calls for Jay Jones to Withdraw from Race after Leaked Texts

Jones has not disputed sending the texts.

“I’m sure the people hyperventilating about sombrero memes will join me in calling for this very deranged person to drop out of the race,” Vance wrote on X Saturday.

Jones apologized Friday, saying he takes “full responsibility” for his actions.

“Reading back those words made me sick to my stomach. I am embarrassed, ashamed, and sorry,” he said. Jones added that he reached out to apologize directly to Gilbert and his family.

Republicans echoed Vance’s demand. Virginia lieutenant governor nominee John Reid said Democrats “have a violence problem” and described the comments as disqualifying.

House Speaker Rep. Mike Johnson, R-La., said the texts are “plainly disqualifying” and urged Jones to withdraw.

Virginia Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears called the remarks “horrible to read” and said Jones “can never be Attorney General of Virginia.”

Attorney General Jason Miyares said at a press conference Saturday that he did not accept Jones’ apology.

Democratic governor candidate Abigail Spanberger said she spoke with Jones about her “disgust” with the comments and told him he must take responsibility, adding that she “will always condemn violent language in our politics.”

Lieutenant governor nominee Ghazala Hashmi and Jones’ campaign did not reply to a request for comment by the time of publication.