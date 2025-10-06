Vance Calls for Jay Jones to Withdraw from Race after Leaked Texts

(The Center Square) Vice President JD Vance is calling for Democratic attorney general nominee Jay Jones to withdraw from Virginia’s Nov. 4 election after private text messages leaked in which Jones talked about shooting former House Speaker Todd Gilbert.
The messages, first reported by National Review, include Jones writing in 2022 that Gilbert would “receive both bullets” when compared to Hitler and Pol Pot.
In another exchange, after being told he had been talking about “hoping Jennifer Gilbert’s children would die,” Jones responded, “Yes. Only when people feel pain personally do they move on policy.”
The Democrat candidate for AG in Virginia has been fantasizing about murdering his political opponents in private messages. I'm sure the people hyperventilating about sombrero memes will join me in calling for this very deranged person to drop out of the race. https://t.co/ZapsWc9VFG
— JD Vance (@JDVance) October 4, 2025