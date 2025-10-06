Monday, October 6, 2025

Trump Deploys California National Guard to Portland

California Gov. Gavin Newsom said he would sue the Trump administration over this latest deployment...

Posted by Headline USA Editor
At least 15 Portland police cars were torched on May 2 in an act of terrorism claimed by an Antifa-like group. PHOTO: Portland Police
At least 15 Portland police cars were torched on May 2 in an act of terrorism claimed by an Antifa-like group. PHOTO: Portland Police

(, The Center Square) President Donald Trump on Sunday deployed California National Guard troops to Portland after a federal judge in Oregon on Saturday temporarily blocked the president from calling up the Oregon National Guard.

“My administration is aware that 101 federalized California National Guard members arrived in Oregon last night via plane, and it is our understanding that there are more on the way today,” Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek said in a Sunday morning statement. “We have received no official notification or correspondence from the federal government regarding this action by the President. This action appears to [intentionally] circumvent yesterday’s ruling by a federal judge.”

Portland has been a hotspot for violent protests against Trump and his administration’s deportation efforts.

This past summer, Trump deployed the California National Guard to Los Angeles to protect U.S. Immigration and Customers Enforcement agents from violent protesters opposed to his immigration policies.

On Saturday, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker said he was notified by Trump’s Department of War that 300 members of the Illinois National would be deployed to Chicago, where Trump has said they are needed to help reduce violent crime. Last month, Trump deployed the National Guard in Washington D.C. to address crime, which dropped significantly after the deployment.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom said he would sue the Trump administration over this latest deployment.

In Oregon, Kotek said the guard is not needed.

“There is no need for military intervention in Oregon,” she said. “There is no insurrection in Portland. No threat to national security. Oregon is our home, not a military target. Oregonians exercising their freedom of speech against unlawful actions by the Trump Administration should do so peacefully.”

Copyright 2025. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Vance Calls for Jay Jones to Withdraw from Race after Leaked Texts
Next article
Trump Threatens To Bomb Iran Again If It Restarts Nuclear Program, Says He’s ‘Not Going To Wait So Long’

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2025 HeadlineUSA.com