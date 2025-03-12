Quantcast
Tuesday, March 11, 2025

USAID Bureaucrats Ordered to Shred or Burn Documents

'Shred as many documents first...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
USAID headquarters in Washington DC. PHOTO: AP
USAID headquarters in Washington DC. PHOTO: AP

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) The remaining bureaucrats at the U.S. Agency for International Development have been ordered to get rid of classified safes and personnel documents from its D.C. headquarters—a move that signals the seriousness of President Donald Trump’s plan to reform the controversial and unruly agency. 

The order, issued by USAID’s acting executive secretary Erica Carr, followed Trump’s suspension of the agency’s operations after its leadership refused to grant DOGE workers access to internal documents. 

Copies of the new order were conveniently leaked to leftist news outlet ProPublica and CBS News on Tuesday. “Shred as many documents first, and reserve the burn bags for when the shredder becomes unavailable or needs a break,” Carr allegedly told bureaucrats.  

“The only labeling required on the burn bags are the words ‘SECRET’ and ‘USAID/B/IO)’ in dark sharpie if possible,” she added, instructing staffers to request for burn bags or sharpie if necessary. 

On Monday, Secretary of State Marco Rubio—whom President Donald Trump tapped as acting USAID administrator—announced that 83 percent of the agency’s foreign aid had been canceled. He said that roughly 5,200 contracts had also been canceled because they did not serve—“and in some cases even harmed”—U.S. national security interests. 

“In consultation with Congress, we intend for the remaining 18% of programs we are keeping (approximately 1000) to now be administered more effectively under the State Department,” Rubio added.  “Thank you to DOGE and our hardworking staff who worked very long hours to achieve this overdue and historic reform.” 

USAID’s closure was nothing short of a soap opera. Shortly after taking office, Trump announced the creation of DOGE, a federal task force designed to modernize government systems and save billions of tax dollars in waste and fraud. 

DOGE agents, acting on Trump’s behalf, showed up at USAID’s headquarters seeking access to documents, only to be met by defiant bureaucrats who aggressively denied them access. 

USAID’s action was stunning. Here was a federal agency refusing to comply with orders from Trump, the duly elected president and head of the executive branch. If not Trump, to whom were these bureaucrats accountable? 

Faced with this defiance, Trump ordered the agency to be overhauled and transferred to the Department of State. As a result, approximately 4,200 staff members were placed on leave and at least 1,600 employees were fired, according to CBS News.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Online Threats will Lead to the Creation of Internet ID System, Superstar Streamer Warns

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com