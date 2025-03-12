Online Threats will Lead to the Creation of Internet ID System, Superstar Streamer Warns

(José Niño, Headline USA) A prominent Twitch streamer believes that the alarming amount of violent threats users are posting on Reddit will lead to the eventual creation of an Internet ID system.

Asmongold has noted that since Donald Trump took office, Reddit has experienced a significant increase in threats of violence directed at President Donald Trump, people in his administration, and the broader conservative movement.

During a livestream on March 9, 2025, he criticized Reddit for becoming a “radical terrorist breeding ground” where users casually talk about and glorify political violence. He argued that the platform’s lax moderation policies and the prevalence of such content might accelerate the push for connecting online accounts to real-world identities, thereby ending online anonymity.

In February, Reddit temporarily banned several pages after users started posting threats directed at staff working for the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

“Time to hunt,” one user posted, while another asserted, “Lets drag their necks up by a large coil up rope.”

“You have people that are upvoting and glorifying political violence all over this website and it’s completely become a radical terrorist breeding ground, like it’s actually insane how bad this is,” the streamer proclaimed.

He noted that the threats have only increased since Luigi Mangione killed UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson. “It’s getting real bad, these people are speed running Internet Real ID, I just hope that they understand that,” stated Asmongold, making a reference to a system of government-issued IDs that could be potentially revoked by the government.

He stressed the need for content moderation policies in line with First Amendment principle, which allows legal free speech while clamping down on doxxing and direct calls to violence. “You just follow the law and you ban people based off of things they say that break the law,” stated the streamer.

He described the current situation as “actually insane” and warned that the trajectory Reddit is on could lead to extreme measures such as the implementation of Internet Real ID. Asmongold specifically argued that if there are more attacks similar to the Thompson assassination, “We’re absolutely gonna get Real ID on the Internet.”

Asmongold, whose real name is Zack Hoyt, is a highly popular American Twitch streamer, YouTuber, and content creator known for his focus on World of Warcraft (WoW) and other massively multiplayer online role-playing games (MMORPGs) MMORPGs.

Asmongold started uploading videos to YouTube in 2009 and began streaming on Twitch in 2014, where he quickly amassed a large following. Today, he has over 3.5 million Twitch followers and is widely viewed as one of the most influential figures in the MMO gaming scene.

José Niño is the deputy editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/JoseAlNino