Quantcast
Tuesday, March 11, 2025

Online Threats will Lead to the Creation of Internet ID System, Superstar Streamer Warns

Streamer Asmongold views these threats as a potential pretext for further government control over the Internet

Posted by Jose Nino
Reddit
Reddit / PHOTO: AP

(José Niño, Headline USA) A prominent Twitch streamer believes that the alarming amount of violent threats users are posting on Reddit will lead to the eventual creation of an Internet ID system. 

Asmongold has noted that since Donald Trump took office, Reddit has experienced a significant increase in threats of violence directed at President Donald Trump, people in his administration, and the broader conservative movement. 

During a livestream on March 9, 2025, he criticized Reddit for becoming a “radical terrorist breeding ground” where users casually talk about and glorify political violence. He argued that the platform’s lax moderation policies and the prevalence of such content might accelerate the push for connecting online accounts to real-world identities, thereby ending online anonymity.

In February, Reddit temporarily banned several pages after users started posting threats directed at staff working for the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

“Time to hunt,” one user posted, while another asserted, “Lets drag their necks up by a large coil up rope.”

“You have people that are upvoting and glorifying political violence all over this website and it’s completely become a radical terrorist breeding ground, like it’s actually insane how bad this is,” the streamer proclaimed.

He noted that the threats have only increased since Luigi Mangione killed UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson. “It’s getting real bad, these people are speed running Internet Real ID, I just hope that they understand that,” stated Asmongold, making a reference to a system of government-issued IDs that could be potentially revoked by the government.  

He stressed the need for content moderation policies in line with First Amendment principle, which allows legal free speech while clamping down on doxxing and direct calls to violence. “You just follow the law and you ban people based off of things they say that break the law,” stated the streamer.

He described the current situation as “actually insane” and warned that the trajectory Reddit is on could lead to extreme measures such as the implementation of Internet Real ID. Asmongold specifically argued that if there are more attacks similar to the Thompson assassination, “We’re absolutely gonna get Real ID on the Internet.”

Asmongold, whose real name is Zack Hoyt, is a highly popular American Twitch streamer, YouTuber, and content creator known for his focus on World of Warcraft (WoW) and other massively multiplayer online role-playing games (MMORPGs) MMORPGs. 

Asmongold started uploading videos to YouTube in 2009 and began streaming on Twitch in 2014, where he quickly amassed a large following. Today, he has over 3.5 million Twitch followers and is widely viewed as one of the most influential figures in the MMO gaming scene.

José Niño is the deputy editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/JoseAlNino

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
U.S. Resumes Military Aid after Ukraine Agrees to 30-Day Ceasefire
Next article
USAID Bureaucrats Ordered to Shred or Burn Documents

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com