Tuesday, May 13, 2025

US Replaces B-2 Bombers at Diego Garcia Base With B-52s

Tensions in the region have cooled since Trump ended his bombing campaign in Yemen, and the US has held several rounds of talks with Iran.

Posted by Headline USA Editor
In this photo provided by South Korea Defense Ministry, U.S. and South Korea Air Force fighter jets fly in formation during a joint drill on Tuesday, June, 7, 2022. The South Korean and U.S. militaries flew 20 fighter jets over South Korea's western sea Tuesday in a continued show of force as a senior U.S. official warned of a forceful response if North Korea goes ahead with its first nuclear test explosion in nearly five years. (South Korea Defense Ministry via AP)

(Dave DeCamp, Antiwar.com) The US is replacing the B-2 stealth bombers it deployed to its base at Diego Garcia in the Indian Ocean with B-52 bombers, US officials have told Reuters.

The US began deploying the B-2s to Diego Garcia in March as President Trump was threatening to bomb Iran and was carrying out heavy airstrikes in Yemen. Trump also deployed an additional aircraft carrier to the Middle East, a second THAAD missile defense system to Israel, and other air assets to the region.

Between March 15 and May 6, the US launched over 1,000 strikes on Yemen, killing over 200 civilians. According to Fox News reporter Jennifer Griffin, the US used the B-2 bombers it deployed to Diego Garcia for some of the attacks.

Tensions in the region have cooled since Trump ended his bombing campaign in Yemen, and the US has held several rounds of talks with Iran.

But the US is maintaining its additional force posture in the region, and Trump administration officials have still been threatening an attack on Iran if negotiations to reach a nuclear deal fail, even though there’s no evidence Tehran is working toward a nuclear weapon.

Satellite images have shown that in recent days, four B-52 bombers and at least six B-2s have been deployed to the base. The US officials speaking to Reuters said the B-52s were there to replace the B-2s.

The main difference between the two aircraft is the B-2’s stealth ability. Both bombers can carry the heaviest bombs in the US arsenal, including nuclear weapons.

This article originally appeared at Antiwar.com.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Man Accused in Florida State Shooting Out of Hospital and Booked Into Jail On Murder Charges
Next article
Netanyahu Says the Ethnic Cleansing of Gaza Is ‘Inevitable’

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com