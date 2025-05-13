US Replaces B-2 Bombers at Diego Garcia Base With B-52s

(Dave DeCamp, Antiwar.com) The US is replacing the B-2 stealth bombers it deployed to its base at Diego Garcia in the Indian Ocean with B-52 bombers, US officials have told Reuters.

The US began deploying the B-2s to Diego Garcia in March as President Trump was threatening to bomb Iran and was carrying out heavy airstrikes in Yemen. Trump also deployed an additional aircraft carrier to the Middle East, a second THAAD missile defense system to Israel, and other air assets to the region.

Between March 15 and May 6, the US launched over 1,000 strikes on Yemen, killing over 200 civilians. According to Fox News reporter Jennifer Griffin, the US used the B-2 bombers it deployed to Diego Garcia for some of the attacks.

Tensions in the region have cooled since Trump ended his bombing campaign in Yemen, and the US has held several rounds of talks with Iran.

But the US is maintaining its additional force posture in the region, and Trump administration officials have still been threatening an attack on Iran if negotiations to reach a nuclear deal fail, even though there’s no evidence Tehran is working toward a nuclear weapon.

Satellite images have shown that in recent days, four B-52 bombers and at least six B-2s have been deployed to the base. The US officials speaking to Reuters said the B-52s were there to replace the B-2s.

The main difference between the two aircraft is the B-2’s stealth ability. Both bombers can carry the heaviest bombs in the US arsenal, including nuclear weapons.

